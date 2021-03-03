Some local restaurants and businesses are hopeful that the loosening of pandemic-related restrictions will bring customers and revenues back after a bleak year.
Gov. Charlie Baker last week announced an easing of restrictions on a variety of businesses, including restaurants, performance venues, stadiums and ballparks, starting this past Monday.
Baker said plummeting case numbers and hospitalizations prompted the move, which will allow businesses ramp back up and maybe turn red ink into black.
It’s especially good news for restaurants, which have been crushed by coronavirus.
Larry Lovejoy, a general manager of Conrad’s Restaurant on 121 Main St., said they are ready for the new guidelines, following all the protocols and making it as safe as they can for their guests.
“I think it is great that they are starting to lift the restrictions and we are ready to go and we are very hopeful. People have been fantastic to us in Foxboro. Once people’s confidence gets a little bit better, I think we will be fine,” Lovejoy said.
Conrad’s does not have live music as of now, but Lovejoy said they have entertained that thought for their outside patio when the weather gets nicer.
“We are really happy people are coming back and we just want to continue and do the best we can,” Lovejoy said.
Mark Malinowski, vice president of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas, said this is another positive step towards getting movie-going back to a more normal cadence and, in turn, film studios will start to release first-run films at a much steadier pace.
“WB’s ‘Tom & Jerry’ was released this past weekend and we have been safely welcoming audiences to see this fun, family film. Whether it’s private screenings or folks just coming to Showcase Patriot Place to see a film, we know people are ready to get off the sofa and experience seeing a movie in a cinema and as vaccinations continue and people begin to feel more comfortable, we are confident more and more people will come back to the movies,” Malinowski said.
He stated the team has worked hard to create their “Be Showcase Safe” program that was introduced almost a year ago and continue to closely adhere to today.
“The increased capacity announcement is more of an internal focus for us. For example, we have a built-in website algorithm that automatically socially distances customers booking their tickets to ensure they are not sitting next to someone they do not know. With the new 50% capacity rule, the algorithm has been slightly adjusted. We look forward to continually welcoming guests back safely to Showcase Cinemas,” Malinowski said.
Chef/Owner Steve DiFillppo at Davio’s at Patriot Place said although there is no longer a capacity limit, their tables continue to be 6 feet apart to enforce social distancing and continue to operate with the safety of their guests and employees as the highest priority.
“The biggest change to the rules is now you can have an inside party of 100 and outside of 150. Also, we can have a dance floor for a wedding which is really big news. Additionally, these updated policies reinforce that it’s time to get back into your favorite restaurant for dinner or a private event, which is very helpful. Our guests are coming in and they are all very excited,” DiFillppo said.
He added that the restaurant’s public relations is working around the clock getting the word out through the website and social media in regards to the recent increased capacity announcements.
Kate Thornton, a Foxboro resident and a business owner of Kates Beauty Room & Lash bar, said too many businesses , including hers, have suffered during the pandemic.
“It’s imperative for restaurants and other businesses to have restrictions lifted. So many people depend on the service industry as their income. The option is there for people to stay home if they’re not comfortable going out,” Thornton said.