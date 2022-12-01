What a way to ignite the holiday season.
Light Uptown was held on the Foxboro Common on Saturday, bringing a packed schedule of activities to the town.
The all-day event offered activities for all ages, including a craft fair at the senior center, decoration of the bandstand with the Jaycees, holiday drop-in crafting at Boyden Library, a showing of “Polar Express” at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center and even so-called sl-hay-gh rides on Central Street.
As darkness arrived and the hour grew later, visitors had a chance to eat s’mores on the Common from Boy Scout Troop 32, listen to Christmas Carols sung by memebrs of Bethany Congregational Church, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and watch the lighting of the tree and Town Common.
Steven and Katie Raphaelson, of Foxboro, came to the event for the first time with their three children, Nora, 5; William, 2 and Nellie, 11 months.
“They did a great job engaging with all of the kids there with songs and activities. Watching the magic in the children’s eyes when Santa and Mrs. Claus lit up the tree was the perfect way to kick off the season,” Katie Raphaelson said.
Adam Margolis, who came to the event with his son Isaac, 6, said he thought the tree lighting was exciting.
“There were a lot of activities and people were getting pumped up for the final lighting and Santa and Pat Patriot being here,” Margolis said.
Justine Monohan, who brought her children Liam, 9, and Quinn, 5, snapped a picture with Pat Patriot and New England Patriots Cheerleaders
“I love that they’ve blocked the Common off so the pedestrians can just walk around. It’s a great turnout and the weather is amazing,” she said.
She said the family has participated in tree lighting almost every year since they have lived in Foxboro.
“I love that my youngest is now five and able to enjoy all of it this year. She’s very excited for Christmas,” Monohan said.
Lisa Weatherford came to volunteer with Boy Scout Troop 32 and thought doing s’mores for the second year was really good for the community. Visitors could purchase a s’mores kit for $5 and toast their own by the fire.
“It’s just a great way to bring the winter season,” she said.
Weatherford said one of the Scout’s badges is called the Fire Chip.
“Scouts who earn this chip demonstrate fire safety and they can safely light and maintain a fire. The s’mores fundraiser is a way that the Scouts can extend their skills to serve the community and gain funds for other scouting experiences,” she said.
She said her favorite part of the event was the sense of community.
“Everyone is just so happy to be here. There’s a lot of joy in the air,” Weatherford said.
Renee Tocci, recreation division director, said this year’s event was the biggest yet
“We had a little bit of everything... so it was great. It made it a little bit bigger,” Tocci said.
Marc Craig, director of human services said the big difference for this year is that the town approved $24,000 to cover the cost of professional lighting on the Common, including the garland around the railings.
Craig who has worked to organize the event said seeing the Common almost completely filled was unbelievable.