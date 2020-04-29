Confronted with clear evidence of repeated beer sales to a Mansfield teen, selectmen unanimously suspended the liquor license of a Summer Street convenience store for three days this weekend.
The suspension, to be served this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, will require the establishment to temporarily surrender its liquor license to local police and secure all beer and wine at the premises.
Board members agreed to the suspension after Hermal Patel, owner of Quickstop Beer & Wine at 79 Summer St., confirmed that both he and a store clerk had erred on several occasions in selling to an underage customer without checking for proper ID.
“I have zero tolerance for this,” said Selectman David Feldman. "To not card somebody is unconscionable. It only takes two seconds.”
In testimony before the board on Tuesday night, police officer Frank Azevedo said the incident unfolded in mid-afternoon on March 10, when he responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle parked in a cul-de-sac off Summer Street.
Arriving at the scene, Azevedo said he approached the vehicle and saw two 12-packs of beer on the passenger-side floor.
Questioning the driver, who identified himself as a 17-year-old Mansfield High School student, Azevedo learned he had purchased beer at the Quickstop store at least five times previously.
Azevedo also said the driver confided that he was awaiting the arrival of several friends before leaving for TD Garden in Boston, where they planned to watch that night’s state semi-final boys’ basketball game between Mansfield and Lynn English High School.
Shortly thereafter, Azevedo said that two other cars arrived at the cul-de-sac, presumably for the expected rendezvous. Instead, the occupants were questioned and then sent on their way by the officer who subsequently took the youthful offender into the convenience store in order to identify the clerk involved in the sale.
“He was kind of shocked when I told [the clerk] that he was only 17 years old,” Azevedo said.
Also present at Tuesday’s hearing, Police Chief Michael Grace said the Mansfield teen was charged with being a minor in possession of alcohol following the March 10 incident.
Patel’s attorney, Matthew Porter, did not dispute the facts presented by Azevedo, but noted that in the 2-1/2 years since purchasing the convenience store his client had passed all compliance checks conducted either by local police or the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.
Porter pledged that going forward, all store employees would complete an alcohol server and seller training course.
“That’s really the only way to ensure this won’t happen again,” he said.