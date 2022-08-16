With little debate or discussion, selectmen on Tuesday granted alcohol serving licenses to a pair of new establishments opening this fall in the town center.
The first was issued to Hao Sushi LLC, for a 7-day beer & wine license at 7 Central St., located in the old Friendly’s sandwich shop next to TD Bank. The site was previously occupied by Sushi Madness, another restaurant specializing in sushi, which did not have a liquor license.
There is no connection between present and former ownership, selectmen learned.
The second application involved a specialized pouring license allowing beer, wine and spirits to be served throughout the new Station One brewpub, located in the old firehouse on Foxboro Common and operated by Shovel Town Brewery of Easton.
Without this license, beer could be served legally only in those parts of the building dedicated to brewing, with spirits limited strictly to dedicated distilling areas, according to Katy Lang, executive assistant to the town manager.
Lang said the unusual licensing process would likely be completed at both the local and state levels by month’s end.
Jim McSherry, co-owner of Shovel Town Brewery, told selectmen the brewpub was expected to open for business sometime in October, but did not specify a date.