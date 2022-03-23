A local couple seeking to operate a family business from their residence at 201 North St. have found themselves stymied by a roadblock 15 years in the making: a new home on the property started in 2007 but never finished.
The snag emerged last week as property owners Sherry and Dasmid Alberty petitioned the zoning board of appeals for a special permit which would sanction an existing arrangement involving a locksmith business at the North Street location.
That business, The Lock Clinic, had been a fixture on Washington Street in Norwood before struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sherry Alberty told zoning board members.
Consequently, the business — which provides lock-related services to residential and commercial clients — was relocated to the North Street property, on a half-acre lot zoned for residential use.
Alberty said the couple lives in the original ranch-style house, built in 1952, which sits at the front of the property, with the still unoccupied new home to the rear. The locksmith business currently operates out of a spare bedroom in the original house.
Tools and equipment are now being stored inside both dwellings at the North Street address, Alberty said, with employees reporting each morning to pick up company vehicles and daily work assignments before returning at day’s end.
“The guys come in, get their keys and they leave,” she said, adding that six vehicles are currently stored on site — two pickup trucks and a commercial van used in the business, two sports cars garaged in the new structure, as well as her personal car parked outside.
In the future, she added, it’s possible the company could return to a storefront or other commercial location.
Alberty’s description raised red flags among board members who said they would not issue a special permit until the new structure was finished and all necessary permits obtained, a process she claimed was nearly done.
However, building commissioner Scott Shippey, who was present at the public hearing, contended the sole inspection on record for the new structure was a preliminary insulation review, which never had been finalized — with no paperwork documenting electrical, plumbing, gas or building inspections.
While sympathetic to the couple’s plight, Shippey said the sprawling new dwelling could not be used even for storage without first obtaining an occupancy permit.
Absent that permit, he added, insurers would refuse to pay claims arising from damaged or stolen equipment or business inventory stored in the new structure.
“My job is to make sure you come into compliance,” he said, pledging to assist towards that end.
Chairman Bernard Ovrut likewise said he was reluctant to issue a provisional permit allowing the original ranch to be used for business purposes, pointing out that a subsequent application would be required to authorize a home business in the new house.
“If I was sitting where you are I’d say the same thing, to be honest,” Alberty replied.
In addition, Shippey warned that he would insist the original ranch house be razed “almost immediately” upon issuing an occupancy permit for the new dwelling, even though the property owners by law have 180 days to complete demolition.
According to Alberty, concrete for the new foundation had been poured in 2007, with framing not commencing until four years later in 2011. Work has continued intermittently since that time, interrupted by occasional setbacks.
“We went through several hardships,” she explained, adding the new dwelling could be finished as early as April.
But board member David Brown still harbored doubts.
“You’ve been at it for 15 years and there’s still more to be done,” Brown said. “People wonder, ‘Is it going to get done’?”
“The entire planet has wondered this,” Alberty responded. “We’re known as a little blue house that’s overshadowed by the big blue house.”
Ultimately, board members continued the hearing until April 21.
“I know that’s not what you want to hear, but I think there are too many moving parts with this,” Brown said.