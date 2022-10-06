It’s rare to get a chance to see your passion and creations when you walk into your workplace.
Katelyn Raposo, 25, a youth services library assistant at Boyden Library, is showcasing her art in the community room at Boyden Library this month.
Raposo, who started to work at Boyden nine months ago, started making art as a teenager. She would draw with pencils and markers in her sketchbook or she would draw digitally.
“I was very passionate about it and even submitted art to my high school’s magazine,” Raposo said.
She has always had the drive to create things, from art to fictional worlds.
“I love being able to materialize aspects of how I see the world and share them with others.”
Her theme for the art show at Boyden is “Reminders of Summer,” which is a collection of pieces that remind her of summers past. Raposo used a variety of different materials including acrylic paint, watercolor, gouache, colored pencil, and scratchboard to showcase her creative expression.
She said her favorite pieces are the work she found most technically challenging or emotionally expressive.
Currently, Raposo’s favorite piece is “Vovó’s Accident with the Whale’’ because of its connection to her family’s history, which is a representation of a story passed down through her family about her grandfather.
“He was an Azorean whaler and had an accident while whaling, which led to him being dragged underwater, losing his pinky finger, and being hospitalized for some time. As the exact details of the story cannot be known, I represented the event in the way it has always appeared in my imagination,” Raposo said.
She is excited and proud to have her art on display in the library
“It’s nice to feel supported by her coworkers and hear the reactions from the community,” she said.
Library Director Libby O’Neill said it is extra special to have a staff member’s work on display.
“Katelyn’s artwork is amazing. She’s so talented and I’m excited that we can showcase her work at the Boyden Library,” she said.
Vickie Kusleika, the senior library clerk, echoed O’Neill.
“We have a lot of talented people that work here. We are really happy that Katelyn can put it up there and show everyone how great her art is and how talented she is,” Kusleika said.
You can check out more of Raposo’s work on Instagram, @katelynraposodesign.