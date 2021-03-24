Foxboro resident Kevin Yee said last May, near the start of the pandemic, he was in the Walmart in Walpole when a black man came up to him and said: “This is all your kinds’ fault.”
Yee, who is of Chinese and European descent, said the comment came as the man stood behind him in line while waiting to go into the store.
“I was wearing a hoodie with the Chinese writing of Hung Ching, which is a club I belong to,” Yee recalled.
And it wasn’t the first time he has experienced racism which is now the center of the “Stop Asian Hate” movement propelled by the recent shootings at Asian spas in Georgia which left eight dead.
In recent weeks, there have been rallies in locations across the country by people hoping to put an end to anti-Asian racism.
President Joe Biden has urged Congress to pass a hate crime law to address the rising violence and discrimination against Asian-Americans.
Yee said that no amount of legislation is going to resolve the problem of racism.
Education should be the focus, Yee said.
“It needs to start at home and in teaching about the racial injustices perpetrated in the past to hopefully prevent it in the future,” he said.
“The reality is it is there. And some people are ignorant. The perpetrators (of Asian hate crimes) should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Yee said.
There is empathy and disbelief from others in the community who are not of Asian descent.
Meg Ahearn, 20, a Foxboro resident and Westfield State University sophomore who is majoring in communications and writing, said she has Asian friends and she can’t imagine the pain they must be dealing with.
“I think it is an awful situation and I feel terrible about hearing this issue,” she said.
Phil Li, the owner of Gunther Tooties on 42 Central St., is Chinese and has been operating the bagel/sandwich store for several years in Foxboro.
He said while the most recent slew of hate crimes has been upsetting to him, customers in Foxboro have been friendly.
“Everybody should be equal in America,” Li said.
There are many immigrants in America, he said, and there needs to be unity, not hate perpetrated against any group of people.
Since the pandemic started Li said: “I see some people are not very friendly to me and hate us, but we should work together.”
“We should not hate each other. Don’t let anybody hate anyone and get along together — that is what I want,” Li said.