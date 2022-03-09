Lent” is a word you won’t find in the Bible. In fact, it’s only in English that it has any religious connotation at all and relatively recently at that, only 900 years or so.
In Latin, the language of the early church fathers, the 40 days between Ash Wednesday and Easter are called “quadragesima,” recalling the time the Gospels say Jesus spent alone fasting and praying in the Judean desert. In most of the Romance languages that flow from Latin, the names for the season are similar.
But “Lent” comes down to us from a word in Old English that doesn’t refer to the number of days, but rather to their quality. The root word means “lengthening” — the days getting longer and the arrival of spring.
(In Eastern Orthodox churches, which follow a different calendar, what is known in English as “Great Lent” begins on March 7.)
The message implied in the very name is that while the season itself may be dark and foreboding leading up to Good Friday — churches with formal liturgies strip their altars of decorations and vestments are in somber colors — there is hope and renewal at the end.
During Lent, many congregations and organizations will hold special ceremonies and programs related to the season.
For some Christians, it’s common to refrain from a favorite food or pastime for Lent. President Joe Biden, a practicing Catholic who really likes ice cream, has given it up for Lent.
At one time, Christians were enjoined to commit to lengthy fasting, abstinence and acts of self-denial.
In some denominations, such as Roman Catholicism, members receive ashes on their foreheads on Ash Wednesday as a sign of mourning and are still supposed to fast or abstain from meat on certain days during the season. They are also encouraged to pray and reflect on the coming of Good Friday and the sacrifice of Christ on the cross, as well as the celebration of the Resurrection at Easter.
The Reformation altered the relationship of many Christians with the season of Lent, with some disavowing it as a merely “man-made” observance. You can still find online denunciations of the “high church heresy” of Lent.
In recent years, however, even some Evangelical Protestant denominations have taken a second look at using the weeks preceding Easter as a way to strengthen faith, even as more ritualistic churches have eased the requirements on strict fasting and abstinence.
Time for quiet reflection
Although some practices may have changed, Lent in the 21st century remains essentially the same as in centuries past: a time of quiet reflection and spiritual discipline.
But for both the faithful and the unchurched, there has seldom been a time that would seem to need hope for a renewal more than this.
With lingering impact of a worldwide pandemic that left isolation and fear in its wake and the specter of a widening war and spreading human suffering in Eastern Europe, it would not be surprising to see despair take the upper hand.
That’s not what the leaders of some faith communities in the area are seeing, however, as most congregations transition back to in-person worship.
The Ash Wednesday Masses last week at the churches that make up the Roman Catholic Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleboro, for example, saw 300 to 400 worshipers, according to the pastor, the Rev. Rodney Thibault.
In an email to The Sun Chronicle, Thibault wrote that he “did notice a significant uptick in people coming to Mass. I preached on the situation in Ukraine and how we need to focus our attention on being in solidarity with the people who have been attacked.”
Pope Francis, leader of the world’s Roman Catholics, urged the faithful to remember the people of Ukraine on Ash Wednesday this year. The Archbishop of Canterbury, speaking for the worldwide Anglican community, has made a similar plea. Locally, Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha, of the Diocese of Fall River encouraged Catholics “to respond to the invitation of Pope Francis and to focus their prayers and sacrificial intentions on Ash Wednesday for the critical cause of peace in Ukraine.”
Thibault acknowledged that “there is a sense of despair and desperation as we see skyrocketing prices for all goods here at home and for the innocent victims of war, but in the end as Christians we cling to hope,” he wrote.
“I know that as we watch the images on our TV screens or our smartphones we can be brought to tears by what we see, but hopefully the tears will move us to action. And sometimes that action is in the form of prayer,” he wrote. “Praying publicly with fellow parishioners.”
While not all Christian churches formally observe Lent or mark it in the same way and some Protestants avoid such rites as the distribution of ashes or fasting as not sanctioned by Scripture, the days before Easter can still be a time for renewal.
The Union Church of South Foxboro, described by its pastor, the Rev. William Dudley, as “low church,” doesn’t officially mark Lent, although the congregation does observe Holy Week, the period from Palm Sunday to Easter, including Maundy Thursday, recalling the Last Supper.
Union Church has been back to in-person worship since the beginning of February after a period of virtual services, Dudley said, and he’s noticed “just in the past week, people are definitely very reflective and prayerful,” reflecting concerns with the situation in Ukraine. (The church will took up a collection for refugees last Sunday.)
“In our faith community,” he says, “people are turning to God and prayer.”
As Easter nears, “We focus the resurrection of Jesus,” Dudley said. No matter what trials there may be, “trust in him can never be taken away. We still have hope it’s going to be great in heaven.”
Lenten observances are part of the tradition at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Foxboro. The Rev. Ed Cardoza, the church’s former rector, now on the staff of the Episcopal Diocese in Boston, said “a lot of folks are still suffering. There’s a sense of isolation from Covid...a lot of people are feeling disconnected, feeling a need to pray in community,” including keeping Ukraine in their thoughts.
Cardoza said church leaders have been trying to assess the impact of months of virtual worship. “A lot of folks have been showing up in our space, hundreds at a time and some have now shown up in person.”
Some use that opportunity to “bounce around” to different churches and communities. “I’m of the school of you meet people where they are at,” he said.
Cardoza hopes at least some of those people will be attentive to three essential elements of Lenten observance.
“The first is to pray and be more attentive to our prayer life,” he said. “It’s a reminder that we believe prayer is efficacious. We believe it can bring about change.”
The second is charity.
“Alms giving, when you do that, you are using that dollar to do transformative work,” he continued.
And the third is the ancient practice — common to Christians, Muslims and Jews — of fasting.
“It can mean giving up meals or abstaining from meat, giving those things up,” he said. “It can also mean taking something on, such as reconnecting with family or calling a person who is isolated or being more thoughtful in relationships.”
For people whose daily routines have been disrupted by the pandemic, it may be a time to consider what those routines actually may have meant.
“What are ways being busy isn’t fruitful or healthy?” he said. It could be a time to “reconsider the pace of our life. What are some of the things to shed?” he asked.
Rather than feeling isolated or disconnected, he said, and feeling “all is lost,” by connecting, that can be one of the most important things.
Despite the doctrinal space among them, there’s common ground for these communities.
“Certainly as we journey through Lent, the cross will be heavy but we know that without carrying the heavy cross there will never be a chance for enjoying and basking in the glory of the resurrection,” Thibault wrote.
“That is my hope for North Attleboro and for all Christians and people of all faiths in the greater Attleboro area this Lenten season and in a particular way during this time of global unrest.”