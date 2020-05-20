Not all of Foxboro’s faith leaders view Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision allowing conditional in-person worship at Massachusetts churches beginning this week as heaven sent.
“Personally, I was very disappointed and shocked that the governor would open up churches in the first phase,” said the Rev. Edward Cardoza, rector at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. “I think the governor’s done a very good job, but on this particular piece I think he caved.”
Baker’s so-called Phase 1 plan, announced Monday, permits churches to reopen their doors to worship services provided they comply with safeguards to minimize transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
These include requiring all worshipers to wear face coverings, limiting attendance to 40 percent of building capacity, restricting access to pews or fixed seating in order to space families at least six feet apart, devising ways to enhance indoor ventilation, suspending related social gatherings and modifying communal rituals like communion or passing the peace.
While acknowledging the governor’s reopening plan calls for stepped-up safety practices, Cardoza said the decision to allow up to 40 percent of building capacity was “irresponsible.”
“Our priority is to love our neighbors,” he said. “The majority of people who come to St. Mark’s are senior citizens.”
With this in mind, Cardoza said the governing leadership at St. Mark’s is committed to a conservative approach based on science and public health policy. That means no in-person worship before July, at the earliest, with summertime services held outdoors whenever possible to better accommodate social distancing and other safety protocols.
Likewise pursuing outdoor options -- albeit with a stepped-up timetable -- is the Union Church of South Foxboro. According to the Rev. William Dudley, the church’s longtime pastor, outdoor services will be held this Sunday morning on the rear lawn.
In an effort to promote social distancing, Dudley said that formal seating will not be provided, although he expects some members to bring lawn chairs. In addition, face coverings will be required, safe restroom practices will be implemented, with cleaning and sanitizing after each use, and there will be no live music.
“Singing is probably out of the question at this point,” he said.
Dudley added this model will likely continue, weather permitting, until at least the end of June, when church leaders intend to reevaluate and adjust as circumstances warrant.
Dudley said the church will continue live-streaming all services to accommodate those still uncomfortable with resuming in-person worship, adding that he intended to contact the local board of health before Sunday to ensure plans conform to prevailing health guidelines.
“I’m not one of those defiant people who says, ‘We have a right to gather,’” he said.
Like Cardoza, the Rev. Christopher Dodge, incoming pastor at Bethany Congregational Church, was surprised that Gov. Baker included churches in his Phase 1 program.
“Just because you have permission to reopen doesn’t necessarily mean that you should -- at least not right away,” he said.
Although Bethany is affiliated with the United Church of Christ’s southern New England conference, which has counseled its membership against prematurely resuming in-person worship, Dodge explained that individual churches will establish their own reopening timetables.
Towards this end, he said that Bethany has created a task force comprised of lay leaders to review state and local directives, recommendations from health agencies and conference advisories as part of developing a comprehensive reopening plan.
Dodge, who just this week started his duties as Bethany’s new pastor, suggested it would likely take several weeks to prepare a logistical plan for gathering safely in the church's worship space.
“We are all eager to gather again,” Dodge told church leaders this week. “But moving forward, I believe it will be important to communicate with the congregation that, while the state has given a houses of worship a general green light, church leadership must discern the best time for Bethany to reopen and take the necessary time to prepare our spaces to be as safe as possible.”
Also inclined towards a more measured approach is the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which maintains a local ward on Main Street.
Scott Taylor, president of the Blackstone Valley Stake, which incorporates the Foxboro ward, said any decision to resume meetings will be undertaken by New England church leaders in coordination with government authorities and medical experts.
While LDS churches in western states will likely resume meetings this weekend on a limited basis, Taylor said that greater caution is warranted in Massachusetts, based on infection and mortality rates, as well as other metrics.
When in-person meetings do resume, Taylor said LDS members -- particularly those in high-risk groups -- will be asked to use discretion.
Equally important, Taylor is reminding local members of their responsibilities as good citizens, following the guidelines issued by Gov. Baker to limit the risks that mixing together too soon could pose to family members, as well as to the public.
Meanwhile, local congregations have adapted successfully to virtual worship, with some pre-recording services for subsequent rebroadcast on cable access or through YouTube, but most, like Union Church, embracing live-streaming.
Since closing its doors on March 14, St. Mark’s has live-streamed a lone remaining worship service, rescheduled to 10 a.m. on Sunday, followed by a Zoom coffee hour that allows at-home worshipers to reconnect.
Although the virtual service has been well received, with robust viewership, Cardoza said there remains among members a “deep desire” to be together in church.
Influenced partly by that spiritual longing, Cardoza said he believes the pandemic will help re-energize faith communities by forcing them to develop new ways of reaching underserved populations and connecting with each other.
“It’s going to change us, I think for the good,” Cardoza said of the coronavirus pandemic. “I think something really new and really exciting is going to come out of this.”