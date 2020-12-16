It might not have come in a gaily-wrapped package or draped with twinkling lights, but Schneider Electric this week left a $150,000 present under the Town Hall Christmas tree.
Making good on a commitment originally announced last March, the firm delivered a one-time donation for a planned modernization of the electrical distribution system supplying the Town Common. The upgrades are expected to include new control systems, lighting and other power-related infrastructure.
Steven Sacco, Schneider’s vice president for safety, environment and real estate, appeared before selectmen Tuesday night to personally deliver the check.
Sacco said that Schneider and its predecessors — Foxboro/Invensys and the Foxboro Company — had maintained long-standing relationships with the community for more than a century, supporting local initiatives and urging employees to participate in civic events.
The donation, he added, will help ensure the picturesque Common will remain a focal point of community action and activities for generations to come.
“It’s our way of saying, ‘Thanks for the partnership’,” Sacco said, noting that Schneider’s corporate motto is “Life is On,” a reference to its prominence in the power sector.
“We hope that through this lighting project the town will also have Life is On,” Sacco concluded.
Thanking the firm for its generosity, Town Manager William Keegan said the estimated price tag for the project would be roughly $200,000, adding that town meeting voters already have earmarked $60,000 for that purpose.
Between local funding and the Schneider donation, Keegan said the town should have more than enough money to complete the project, and hopes to complete installation of underground conduit this year.
“It’s been a long time since that system has been replaced,” Keegan said of electrical infrastructure on the Common. “We’ll make sure it’s a first-rate job.”
In addition to making the $150,000 donation for the Common upgrades, Schneider last spring also committed to contributing $100,000 to an ongoing scholarship fund targeting high school graduates pursuing careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) professions.
Noting that she had participated in the town’s ceremonial tree-lighting event after Thanksgiving, Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan suggested the 2021 tree lighting should be a much grander affair thanks to Schneider’s support.
Founded in 1908 by Edgar H. and Bennet B. Bristol, the Foxboro Company was acquired by Siebe plc of Windsor, U.K., in 1990 for a reported $655 million. Following a subsequent 1999 merger, Foxboro/Invensys remained as a brand under Invensys Systems Inc., which in turn was acquired by Schneider Electric in 2014.
Headquartered in France, Schneider manages a global portfolio with more than a dozen major subsidiaries contributing to software, critical power and smart-grid applications.common.