Local Democrats are so intent on defeating President Donald Trump that any sign of disunity in the party makes them nervous.
That is why a tiff between presidential candidates and U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has them a little concerned.
They say everyone has to be working in unison by November to beat Trump.
“We have to come together,” state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said.
Feeney supported Sanders four years ago but then made an impassioned speech at the Democratic convention calling on everyone to unite behind Hillary Clinton when she won the nomination.
This time around, he said he has been neutral so far, although Sanders and Warren “are in my heart.”
Feeney said he thinks the controversy over Warren accusing Sanders of saying a woman could not win the race is a minor matter that voters don’t care about.
“It’s not talking about the issues people want to talk about,” he said.
Democratic activist Peter Brock of Foxboro said he has been involved in many campaigns in which candidates have gotten on each others’ nerves, but moved on later. That is why he thinks the blow-up between Sanders and Warren will soon be forgotten.
The hard feelings began recently when Sanders supporters made telephone calls to voters and read a script stating that Warren was not electable.
Warren then accused Sanders of saying in a meeting that a woman could not win the presidency. Sanders denied it. The subject came up during a debate this week and after it was over Warren approached Sanders about the subject, accusing him of calling her a liar on national TV.
The stage microphone was still on and the cameras were still rolling, so it was all recorded and played over and over on TV news.
Brock said it was his impression Sanders had gotten under Warren’s skin so she reacted.
“They can push your buttons and then you push back, but this time the microphone was on,” he said.
Marilyn Powers of Attleboro, a member of the Democratic State Committee, said the media is making too much of the incident. “I don’t see it as a tiff or a feud. I see it as a difference in recollection,” she said.
The important point in the debate over whether a woman can win, she said, was made by Warren, who pointed out the only presidential candidates in the primary who have never lost an election are the two women still in the race, her and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota.
Still, Powers, a Warren supporter, said Democrats learned their lesson in 2016 and know everyone has to get behind the nominee to win in November.
Joe Kaplan, a Democrat from Mansfield, said he believes the incident was “blown up and exaggerated.”
Sanders and Warren are competing for the same progressive voters so its natural that their disagreements could become personal.
“I don’t think it’s a threat to the Democratic Party or victory,” Kaplan, a Warren supporter, said.