Last Tuesday, as local schoolchildren stayed at home absorbing a real-world Election Day civics lesson, their teachers remained after class for a little extra help.
In keeping with past practice, the school department staged a fall professional development day to coincide with the quadrennial presidential election. The arrangement, originally proposed to ease congestion at the Ahern Middle School polls, sported a different look this year with COVID-19 distancing precautions in effect.
This meant that educators remained in their own school buildings, participating remotely in a series of morning and afternoon workshop, many of which were geared towards improving pandemic protocols and associated learning applications.
“Obviously we’re in a different time and we can’t bring large groups together so professional development looks different,” Superintendent Amy Berdos told school committee members last week.
With hybrid learning posing new and unfamiliar challenges for both students and staff, Berdos said that teachers were surveyed in advance to help address knowledge gaps and develop a meaningful program. Responses indicated that local educators and support staff were most interested in four main areas:
- Collaboration and planning time to help prepare for a range of pandemic learning scenarios;
- Resources to aid students social & emotional learning and cultural needs;
- Helpful tips on balancing demands in a COVID-19 environment;
- Support to help master new and unfamiliar technology tools associated with remote learning.
Berdos said the day-long event, coordinated by Assistant Superintendent Alison Mello, was segmented into compulsory morning sessions and elective afternoon sessions.
“They had ‘must-dos’ and they had ‘may-dos’ throughout the day,” Berdos said. “It was a good day and it was a successful day.”
Keynote speaker Angela Maiers, author of “Liberating Genius” and “The Passion Driven Classroom,” was engaged to delivered an upbeat video message to kick off the affair.
“She was really enthusiastic to start the day off,” Berdos recalled.
In addition, board members were shown a brief video presentation prepared by Daniel Ambrosio, technology integration specialist at the Ahern Middle School, and K-8 curriculum directors Noelle Hendrixson and Karen MacKinnon.
After viewing the video, school committee member Tina Belanger said she was especially impressed that many workshops had been presented by local educators themselves.
“Our teachers had a great day of learning today and our students benefit from that,” Belanger said.
Berdos explained that while teachers are typically comfortable with students in a classroom environment, some are reluctant to share areas of personal and professional expertise with their peers. Because of that, she said, administrators have been encouraged to serve as leaders in these types of cross-training opportunities.
“We’ve had more and more of that in the last five years,” she observed.
Summing up the experience, board Chairman Richard Pearson said he appreciated that efforts were made to emphasize diversity, equity and inclusion topics in the different workshops and modules.
“It stays right in line with our goals and what we’re doing,” Pearson said.