Across four generations, one family’s annual tradition has been adding color to the center of Foxboro Common for five decades.
Patrick Lyons Greenhouses Inc., which was established in 1935 by Patrick Lyons and his sons Thomas and Ted, has long been donating, planting and maintaining the flowers in the center of the Foxboro Common each May, always around Memorial Day weekend.
Last week, Janet Roxborough, 79, and her brother Raymond Lyons, 76, both Foxboro residents, Maureen Lyons, 56 of Norton, and Greg Lyons, 55 of Foxboro came to continue the intergenerational family tradition at the Common.
This year the family donated and planted begonia, rubrum grass, and doryanthes plants.
Ted was the father of Janet, Terrence Raymond, and their late brother Patrick, who had worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington D.C. and had retired to Foxboro.
Patrick Lyons Greenhouses is currently operated by Terrence,and Raymond Lyons at its 303 Central St., location. Terrance’s children are Maureen and Greg, who are keepers of the flowers.
Maureen who is the fourth generation of the family who came out to help with the planting tradition said this project has always been fun and very important to her even as a young girl growing up.
“I am very proud. I am very grateful to have a family that is so close and we can participate in something like this together. It’s beautiful and everyone enjoys it,” she said.
Janet said her joy is to be able to bring all this beauty to the people of the town.
“It was important to my father (Ted) when he came to Foxboro and we feel strongly to carry the tradition,” Janet said.
Raymond said he enjoys continuing the legacy of his father, and continuing a tradition he remembers participating in as a child.
“My father was a very hard worker and had a good work ethic. He was just all around a great person and he loved Foxboro,” he said.