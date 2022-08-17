Some area landscapers are laying off workers as the drought and brown lawns mean less mowing.
There hasn't been a summer like this in years, landscapers say.
Bill Motta of Motta Landscaping in Foxboro said he can't recall such a summer in his 20 years in business.
"I'm down to two guys doing mowing during the week. Usually they do work five days but they're probably mowing 3 1/2 days if they're lucky," Motta said. "Some lawns haven't been mowed in three or four weeks. Employees are losing some time and money in their paychecks."
The businessman said he hasn't had to lay off any workers yet.
"We're managing for now," Motta said, noting his employees also do landscape construction work. "The calls definitely have slowed up. We usually start getting calls for seeding and aerating, but a lot of customers are putting off planting jobs.
"The lawns we installed in the spring really suffered, the roots are so shallow. I drive by some of these lawns, they're in tough shape," Motta said. "We may have to reseed again. It's been such a bad drought, typically lawns are dormant, but I'm curious to see how lawns react when we do get some rain. We may have to do some rejuvenation."
Motta and many other landscapers also plow snow and are hoping it will another snowy winter to recover some lost revenue.
"You never know, you can't depend on it," Motta said of snowfall. "We are hoping to get more snow this year."
It's been quite a turnaround this summer compared to last year when July saw a record 10-plus inches of rainfall. This July had less than 2 inches.
"Last summer was the best growing season in my 20 years," Motta said, adding of lawn cutting, "We didn't skip anybody. One year later, it's the worst year for lawn mowing. 2016 was a tough year but not like this year."
The landscaper pointed out Foxboro also has some stringent outdoor water restrictions.
Year-round, watering with sprinklers is permitted as follows:
For odd-numbered homes, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
For even-numbered homes, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.
Year-round watering with handheld hoses is allowed every day before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
Other area landscapers are in the same boat as Motta.
"We're obviously not mowing as much," Joe Leland of Leland Landscaping in North Attleboro said. "We usually would cut 20 lawns but had to skip about seven because customers canceled" Tuesday.
"It's definitely been tough," Leland said. "So far we've had no layoffs, but they are getting a little less hours. Usually the month of August is slower. We try to pick up more jobs such as weeding."
This summer's hot and dry weather is definitely an aberration.
"It's been probably at least five years" since a summer has been so dry, Leland said. "Every so often you get years like this."
The business owner advises homeowners not to fret too much about the condition of their grass.
"The grass pretty much is dormant like winter. It's pretty much in hibernation for survival," Leland said. "Once we get some water and once it's fall, it will come back."
Leland said he's also making sure his workers are hydrated. "They're probably each drinking a gallon of water a day," he said. "We try to take plenty of breaks and get out earlier because it's been so hot."
Phil DiMonte of PGP Landscape in Milford that works in the Attleboro area has seen his workforce drop from 14 to about a half-dozen.
"It's been a tough year," DiMonte said. "We've had to let one guy go a week last month. We're going to need them in the fall."
The business has been around since 2015.
"A few years ago it was pretty bad," DiMonte said. "I would say this is the worst summer since I've been in business."
One saving grace was this past snowy winter and a lot of plowing work.
"We were real busy in the winter," DiMonte said. "I hope to make up the lost revenue this winter."
Tim St. Pierre, owner of TSP Lawn Care in Attleboro, paints a similar picture.
"This drought is hurting me and my business dramatically," St. Pierre said by email, explaining he has had his business three years and only this year decided to make it his full-time job. "The season started off great and was going amazing all the way till we got married, went on our honeymoon, then came back to burnt grass."
The businessman said he just responded to about a dozen customers who "all messaged me about not cutting grass this week and last week and the week before because it hasn't grown at all."
"It's hurting my business, but more importantly my income at the moment," St. Pierre said. "It's definitely not fun right now. I can blast through work in the heat to provide for my family but when there's no lawns to cut, time to find other work that needs to be done."
Over at Total Lawn & Landscape at Attleboro Farms in North Attleboro, they've also seen a big drop in some of their business.
"Lawn mowing is down 35-40%," Kris Kieon said. "Typically new lawns tend to slow down this time of year, but we have noticed it being much slower than normal. I think the extreme temperatures are making customers hold off until it really cools down somewhat."
And more rain falls.