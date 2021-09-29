A group of students in a Foxboro-based Lego robotics team has found a way to make a fun and invigorating exercise for people with Down syndrome which has led them to win a number of awards in regional and national competitions.
The building blocks concept was born based on one of the member's brother's reaction to light and sound.
JJ Cole, the 13-year-old brother of Gabe Cole, 15, who is a member of the “Steampunk Hedgehogs” Lego robotics team, has Down syndrome. The team wanted a fun way for him to exercise outside or inside. Using JJ's fondess for music and lights, team members who hail from a number of communities, eventually came up with "Blitz Blocks."
It's basically a game of button-pushing that helps to raise the heart rate.
It's taken the team -- a group of homeschoolers ages 9 to 14 based in Foxboro but with students from many communities, including Malden and Topsfield -- on a trajectory of advancing both in competitions and in the production of their creation.
The STEM and First Lego League (FLL) robotics team advanced to the Asia Pacific World finals held in Australia in July, winning the prestigious “Rising Stars Award” after winning the Champions award in Massachusetts.
The competitions -- both the world events in Greece and Australia and the Massachusetts qualifiers -- were held virtually this year due to COVID precautions. In past years, teams would raise funds to attend in person.
The team is also a national finalist and a regional winner of the U.S. Army’s eCybermission STEM challenge in June 2021, and has received a $5,000 grant to develop the “Blitz Buttons.”
The young team members will work closely with US Army mentors and the Down syndrome community and the Mass. Down Syndrome Council (MDSC) and Children’s Hospital Down Syndrome Clinic to further enhance their product.
Six years ago, Beth DuPlessie of Foxboro, the head coach of the team who won the state coach of the year award, said the group of them who all homeschool together decided they wanted to do robotics with their kids to have an opportunity for them to learn robotics and programming and have fun together.
"I love that these kids get to spend a lot of time together doing meaningful projects. I love seeing them, learning new skills, and growing and having fun is great," Beth said.
Coley DuPlessie, 14, said since his mom started the team with another homeschooling mom, it has grown over those years with new students.
"I enjoy being (on) a team," he said. "It's a fun challenge."
"Some people call this probably the hardest fun you'll ever have...because it's just that feeling you get when it finally works after hours of just missing a little bit," Corey said. "But the competition was really fun."
Cole, the teen member from Topsfield, said he likes everything about the team because they are all such close friends and that makes it much easier to get through all the tough work that they have to do.
Gabe said winning the championship was crazy but felt great.
"We had no idea we were going to win championships," he said.
And it's also given him direction in choosing his career path: He wants to become an engineer.
His mother Andrea Cole said: "I think the benefit of being involved in any level of a LEGO league team is an immense one. The children gain confidence, lasting friendships with like-minded teammates, valuable coding and Stem, and robotics experiences, as well as research and development, team building, and public speaking skills.
Andrea, as a parent mentor, said she was incredibly proud of the team’s creativity in researching and developing a product (Blitz Buttons) that can be used to help keep people in the Down Syndrome community active.