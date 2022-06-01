An Attleboro man charged with selling cocaine at the horseshoe pits in Foxboro has been placed on probation for six months.
The sentence was handed down in Wrentham District Court earlier this month after Ronald A. Sankey, 54, of 33 Catherine Drive, admitted police had sufficient evidence to convict him of the charge.
A judge continued Sankey’s case without a finding.
He was arrested last July at the town-owned horseshoe pits on Elm Street in Foxboro, where police say they received complaints from players in a horseshoe league.