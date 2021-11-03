A local mother is helping to shine a light -- the color green, to be specific -- on a rare genetic disorder.
Foxboro resident Heather Konieczka, whose son Andrew, now 18, was diagnosed with Phelan McDermid Syndrome at 30 months old, recently reached out to Patriot Place and elsewhere as part of "Shine Green," an effort to bring more awareness about the disorder locally and statewide.
Her campaign was conducted in conjunction with International Phelan McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day on Oct. 22, for which Gov. Charlie Baker signed an official declaration marking the date in the state in 2019.
Most other states, as well as regions and countries all over the world, also recognize the date as a time to "Shine Green" to raise awareness about the condition -- a rare genetic disorder caused by a deletion or variation of the terminal end of the long arm of chromosome 22 in the 22q13 region, most often including the SHANK3 gene, or a disease-causing mutation of the SHANK3 gene.
When her son Andrew was diagnosed in 2005, Konieczka said, there were about 500 cases worldwide but today, according to pmsf.org, there are about 2,600 cases diagnosed worldwide.
"Patriot Place and MassDOT (Department of Transportation) graciously agreed to participate, as well as families and landmarks around the world," in using green lights to highlight the cause, she said.
In addition to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place being lit in green, the Zakim, Longfellow, Fore River, and Burns bridges in the state were all aglow in the color on Oct. 22.
Julia Pagliarulo, spokesperson for Kraft Sports + Entertainment, said Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place were proudly lit up in green for International Phelan-McDermid Awareness Day.
"When Heather reached out to us about this important cause, we knew we wanted to help and appreciated the opportunity to join Heather and Andrew Konieczka, two of our Foxboro neighbors, in their efforts to light up the world green to raise awareness for Phelan-McDermid Syndrome. We were also honored to host Heather, Andrew, and other local families who have been impacted by Phelan-McDermid Syndrome this past Friday night to see Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place shining green. It was incredible to share that experience with them and we are proud to be a part of this important day," Pagliarulo said.
Most of the kids and adults with PMS who attended the event are nonverbal but they were excited to see each other and to be getting a lot of attention.
"They enjoyed seeing the stadium and the shopping plaza lit up green and knowing it was for them," said Konieczka.
The group had treats after at Patriot Place.
"I was overwhelmed with gratitude at the display of love and hope from our community," Konieczka said.
Meredith Roderick, Regional Representative for the Phelan McDermid Syndrome Foundation, said often the journey can be difficult and feel lonely, so to have a reminder so bright of support was very powerful.
"Seeing the stadium (lit green), such an important place to so many New Englanders, was a clear reminder that there are so many people that support our special kiddos and families," Roderick said.
Konieczka said awareness paves the way for interest, research, therapies, and advances in science and medicine and the main goal is to spread awareness about what Phelan McDermid Syndrome is and how it affects individuals and their families.
Last Friday, Andrew's school, St. Coretta Day School in Braintree, participated and the staff and students wore green to raise awareness and support for Andrew.
To learn more, visit pmsf.org