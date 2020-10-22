The love of music lasts forever.
Taylor Ford, 74, who has lived in Foxboro since 1988, has released his album “Words and Music” on May 1 available on amazon.com.
The album is a combination of songs written by Ford and his childhood friend.
Ford said his favorite song out of 23 songs from the album is called “Old Man, Me,” which is a fantasy song about a man meeting his future self.
Ford grew up in a musical family. His father was a professional church musician, composer of choral music, and piano teacher. Ford has been singing since he was in middle school and he started playing the guitar in high school.
“I learned basic piano playing from him and sang in his church choirs. I taught myself how to play the guitar,” Ford said.
He started recording the songs for this album at home in 2015 and 2016. Then, he recently remastered the best versions of each song and decided to release the new album.
“I am proud of this album and hope that people enjoy the variety of songs,” said Ford.
There are many different themes covered in the 23 songs, and he hopes that people will listen carefully to the words.
There is a program app called Musixmatch that will allow people to view the song words while listening to music and it took him several hours to download the words to each song into this program, but he thinks that it will make listening to the songs more enjoyable.
“All of the songs on his new album are my favorite. They are all good,” Carllee Ford, his daughter. said
Ford does not have any plans to make another album but said someday he may try to rerecord some of the songs at a professional recording studio.
“I find that I am more relaxed when I record at home,” he said.