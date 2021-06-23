Police and K-9 Officer Kurt Pollister joined officers across the state at Gillette Stadium to bid farewell to Braintree Police K9 Kitt.
The heroic Braintree police dog, killed June 4 in the line of duty, was memorialized Tuesday during a funeral at the stadium.
Kitt was fatally shot by a domestic abuse suspect in the woods of an apartment complex near the South Shore Plaza.
Authorities say the canine prevented further injury to officers Bill Cushing, Kitt’s handler for 11 years, and Officer Matthew Donoghue.
The officers, who were searching for the suspect when they were ambushed, were shot and were sent to hospitals but are recovering, according to authorities.
Kitt’s flag-draped casket was carried in a hearse from Braintree to Gillette for the ceremony. The flag was given to Cushing by a member of a police honor guard.