Local small businesses hanging tough during trying economic times

With many businesses struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, it may not seem like the time to launch a new business.
But that’s exactly what Michelle Randazzo has done.
Randazzo managed a small traveling boutique before coronavirus hit, hosting pop-up events in customers’ homes or local shops to sell the clothing she promoted.
“My business completely ended with the pandemic,” Randazzo said.
Nobody was inviting friends over to their homes to casually browse the latest styles while sipping wine. Logistically, the brick-and-mortar boutiques she partnered with could not welcome pop-ups into their space with all of the restrictions and sanitation requirements that came with the pandemic.
Randazzo was out of work for a few months until a few friends who had long encouraged her to open up a physical shop told her to go for it.
And for once, she had the time and opportunity to do so.
She put all of her energy into building a vision. A good friend also lost her job, and became her business partner. A space on Route 1 in Foxboro became available when another business moved out.
“Because of COVID, I was able to get everything in place,” she said. “And I thought, I can either take the risk and even if I have 10% of what I was doing before, it’s better than having 0%.”
She opened MStyle Store, a fashion boutique with limited and curated pieces, in August.
“I’ve been in the retail industry since I was a teenager,” Randazzo said. “It does have its ups and downs, there are months where it’s slow and you have to deal with that — but I’ve never had to endure a pandemic before.”
Keeping the business alive meant being creative and always thinking of the “next new thing to do,” she said.
She modeled new clothing on social media, implemented big sales and tried to host small events to bring people inside.
So far, it’s been worth it. Randazzo said the shop is in a good spot after the holidays and she’s confident about the months to come. And as the pandemic simmers off, and customers feel it’s safer to shop, she hopes they will only expand.
“I think people want to be there for the small business owners because they see that everyone is struggling,” Randazzo said. “I’ve heard so much encouragement and support from the community, and that alone keeps me coming back every day.”
She also found a community in other small business owners.
She bought furniture for the boutique from a nearby small business, Fab Finds Foxboro, and points customers there whenever they compliment her setup. The women who run Fab Finds Foxboro wear her clothes and do the same.
“We really try to empower each other’s businesses and grow each other’s businesses,” Randazzo said. “I’ve felt a lot of that in the last few months being here.”
Fab Finds Foxboro
Taylor Peterson, who owns Fab Finds Foxboro with her mother Suzanne Peterson, said the pandemic highlighted many of the challenges of running a small business.
Her store wasn’t equipped to transition to online shopping during the shutdown, but without the ability to do private showings or offer curbside pickup, she didn’t have a choice.
A key part of that challenge was figuring out how to display items like home décor and furniture that usually require purposeful staging for customers to understand how it could work in their home. Now, Peterson had to take that virtual, filming sections of the store in themes — office or master bedroom — and answering questions online about size and color.
It was a learning curve, but in the end it worked out and left her optimistic for what’s yet to come.
“I feel really hopeful,” Peterson said. “The customers seem ready for a fresh year, and I think the mindset has changed to shopping small and supporting small business. I think it’s going to reflect positively in the new year.”
Many municipalities have also taken that message to heart, promoting the importance of shopping local this year.
Foxboro town officials launched a “Shop Local Foxboro” contest on Black Friday offering prizes for residents who took to small businesses instead of online retailers during what has traditionally been the biggest shopping day of the year.
But it’s no question many of those local businesses were hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns that marked 2020 and the economic recession that soon followed.
Nationwide, a team of Harvard University and Brown University economists estimate nearly 29% of small businesses have folded since January of last year, before the pandemic took hold of the country. Even those who managed to hang on are hurting. Revenue for small businesses has dipped by 32%.
Massachusetts’ numbers are higher, with a 36% decrease in the number of open small businesses across the state and a 46% loss in small business revenue.
After a tough year for small businesses, they are heading into 2021 with high spirits and confidence that they will survive.
Some less optimistic
Chris Carlozzi is less optimistic.
The Massachusetts director for the National Federation of Independent Business said new pressures this winter could jeopardize the security of even those businesses who have made it through the toughest part of the recession — especially as slower retail months loom ahead with the holiday season behind us.
The new year brought another minimum wage increase, part of a five-year package that will gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 by 2023. The latest increase upped wages 75 cents to $13.50 an hour.
Carlozzi said the increases put pressure on employers to provide raises for non-minimum wage employees, too, and impacts how many workers they can afford to keep on.
“It could not have hit at a worse time,” Carlozzi said.
That’s because at the same time wages are increasing small businesses are facing a large increase in unemployment taxes and started the new year with restrictions on how many customers they can serve.
A soaring unemployment rate that peaked at 17.7% in July because of the pandemic depleted the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund, leaving behind a $2.2 billion deficit.
The job market has since rebounded to a 6.7% unemployment rate, meaning fewer people are drawing unemployment benefits.
But the deficit still triggered an automatic increase in business taxes to restore the fund — calling for a nearly 60% increase in business contributions to unemployment benefits this year.
Gov. Charlie Baker proposed a bill last month to freeze the tax increase to about 17%, but the bill did not make it up for vote as the legislature closed out the year. It will have to be reintroduced in the next session, leaving employers in momentary uncertainty. The tax is due at the end of the first quarter.
At the same time, Baker announced a two-week limitation on the number of individuals allowed in restaurants and stores just after Christmas in an effort to prevent another holiday surge of coronavirus cases.
The ruling pushed capacity limits to 25% and was set to expire Sunday, before Baker this week announced a two-week extension continuing the restrictions until at least Jan. 24.
Carlozzi said customers are already lacking their comfort levels to resume normal activities like shopping impacted by rising cases.
But all of these things compounded threaten the survival of main street businesses.
“Small businesses have been as resilient as possible throughout the entire pandemic,” Carlozzi said. “But with increasing capacity reductions, fewer customers and new restrictions — those types of setbacks are harmful to business and harmful to job growth.”
Baker’s administration has made efforts to provide some assistance. In December, the state announced the first round of small business grants administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation, which benefited 1,158 small businesses through $49 million in grants.
Just before the new year, his administration announced a second grant round of $67 million for an additional 1,366 small businesses — targeting those hit hardest by the pandemic, like independent retailers, personal care outfits and restaurants — which will be released in February.
The efforts are falling short of meeting true need, however, with the program fielding over 10,000 applications from small businesses across the state seeking funds of over $500 million in relief.
In a survey by the NFIB, Carlozzi said nearly 25% of its members nationwide indicated they would be forced to close their doors permanently if the economic recession continued into 2021.
Already, that has occurred, Carlozzi said, pointing to the data by Harvard and Brown economists.
Their research, plotted on the site tracktherecovery.org, shows the rate of small business closures across the country from the start of the pandemic.
As schools closed in Massachusetts on March 17, the number of open small businesses decreased by about 11%. Just a week later, as the state shutdown kicked in, 33% had closed their doors.
Massachusetts saw its biggest decrease, at 53%, in mid-April just before the first stimulus payments were announced.
Current figures show some businesses have rebounded, but the state still has 36% fewer open small businesses than it did a year ago. Data for Bristol County shows a 25% decrease; Norfolk County data aligns closer to the state, at 35%.
And revenue for small businesses statewide is down 46% from the start of the year. The biggest hits were in retail, transportation, leisure and hospitality.
And when comparing Boston to other metro cities across the Northeast, the impact is clear, Carlozzi said. Boston saw nearly a 45% decrease in open small businesses over the last year, compared to a 30% decrease in New York City, 31% in Philadelphia, and 27% in Baltimore.
“Those are staggering statistics,” Carlozzi said. “At the end of the day, they want to be in operation. They want to be making a profit. They want customers walking through their doors. This is in no way helping small businesses survive.”