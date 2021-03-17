There will be happy campers at area summer camps again.
Last year, camp programs were curtailed where they were not canceled altogether in the wake of the state’s coronavirus pandemic.
This year, however, most of the camps that provide recreation and instruction for thousands of area youngsters are already registering for the coming season.
And a year of cabin fever may be driving an enrollment surge.
“It’s actually going very well, Leigh Fontes, chief operating officer at the Attleboro YMCA, said. The Y’s Camp Finberg, set on 80 acres in Norton, has already registered more campers than they usually do by August. “Parents want their kids to have a great summer,” Fontes said. The camp usually sees about 1,000 youngsters in the course of a season.
Camp Ramsbottom in Rehoboth, run by the Pawtucket Boys and Girls Club, stayed closed last summer. This year, the camp — which offers day programs to campers 6-13 — is reopening with a message that it will follow safety protocols, including requiring face coverings and putting children in “stable pods.” It will also enroll about half its usual capacity, offering slots to about 450 campers.
The Hockomock YMCA, which is headquartered in North Attleboro and serves several area towns, has a day camp in Foxboro that will open June 14. It is currently accepting registrations.
The camp promises “a fun and safe summer experience for your children as we have done every year, by taking the steps suggested by CDC, Department of Public Health and the American Camping Association to ensure their safety and well-being.”
In Seekonk, the Newman YMCA’s Camp Wamsutta is accepting registrations starting April 1. YMCA members are offered a discount in signing up early.
Some town recreation departments are also already signing up youngsters for summer programs. In Mansfield, for example, registration for summer camp, which begins June 21, got underway March 1. Not all towns have announced plans for summer programs yet. Wrentham’s recreation department website does not appear to have been updated recently.
After noting that the programs for 2020 have been canceled, it says, “We look forward to 2021 and the return of a more normal summer of programs and activities.”
While some familiar camp activities — field trips and close contact sports, for example — were curtailed for those camps that stayed open last year, organizers are hoping to provide more in the way of traditional camping experiences for kids this summer.
Fontes said the Attleboro Y will be offering traditional day camps as well as sports and teen camps.
Last year, the camps avoided some of the higher touch activities, such as rope climbing.
This year, they are still awaiting regulations from the state, but with safety protocols in place, Fontes said, “this year we are going to do everything.”