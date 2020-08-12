The catastrophic explosion that took place on Aug. 4 in the port in Beirut, Lebanon, has shaken a local woman whose family lives in that country and prompted her to request donations for those lives shattered by the devastating series of events.
Foxboro resident Saide Harb-Ranero, who is originally from Byblos, Lebanon, said she has not been able to sleep and has constantly been on the phone seeking information following the blast which killed hundreds.
“I did not feel this pain in my heart even during the civil war in the ‘80s as I was a child when I was in Lebanon, or even the war in 2006 when Israel hit Lebanon hard for days through air strikes. This was scarier and more painful,” said Harb-Ranero who lived in an underground shelter for a little under a year with her parents and neighbors when the civil war broke out in 1989.
“At first, I was in shock. Petrified. Angry. Mad. I am disgusted that international help is pouring to Lebanon to help, yet our government is just sitting back and pointing fingers,” she said. “I am angry that systematic corruption and domestic terrorism by the government towards its people are going unpunished.”
The investigation is ongoing into the incident in which 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored by the government in the port exploded, not only wiping out the port and a huge section of the country’s capital of Beirut, but casting shockwaves in neighboring towns. It killed hundreds, wounded thousands more and has left hundreds of thousands homeless.
Harb-Ranero has lived in Foxboro for the last three years and is an author who knows the fear and pain of people in her country too well.
She is angry about the political situation which many in Lebanon are protesting following the explosion.
“I am angry that a known terrorist militia has the majority of seats in the parliament and they walk in and out freely with no consequences. I am angry that I am helpless from here (America). If I could, I would be cleaning the streets with my people, helping, donating blood, holding the homeless and injured close to my heart.”
She said she is also angry that a lot of people are taking advantage of the situation there by looting.
Her immediate family at home has not suffered physically, but just the mental and psychological trauma is greater than they can fathom right now.
Harb-Ranero said her parents and brother are numb, tired, and have reached a new level of despair after surviving a 15-year civil war and the aftermath of it for nearly 30 years.
“They are done. As for my niece who is 11, she is confused and scared for her life and a future that they are robbing her of.”
Yet extended family and friends shared the traumatizing events of the day and its aftermath.
Fouad Kaddoum and his brother Chadi are Harb-Ranero’s cousins who work in an office building across from the port in Beirut and both were injured in the blast.
Harb-Ranero said Kaddoum told her at first they heard little explosions and saw lots of smoke but before they even realized what was happening, the explosion happened and he was thrown about 50 feet across the room, sustaining a head injury.
His brother hurt his back when he was thrown across the room during the blast. Panic struck as they considered the possible causes and worried that it was the start of another civil war. They all started running to evacuate and saw injured and dead people everywhere.
The blast destroyed the streets, leaving a bloody aftermath. They finally made it to a nearby hospital, but that, too, was destroyed during the blast. All of the other hospitals are all full and overwhelmed, they told Harb-Ranero.
When Kaddoum returned to clean up and retrieve some of his belongings, the damage was so severe that glass fell on his head and cut his ear which required stitches.
Her friend Joyce Mezher was at a beach in a city north of Beirut and heard a very deep sound and a great vibration and the ground shook. She said she saw the white clouds moving very quickly towards her and her heart started beating fast. Suddenly she heard an initial explosion and then consecutive ones.
Mezher said everybody started shouting and running around panicking, fleeing, and saw a big red mushroom cloud approaching. She started shouting for her kids, held the hand of her daughter and ran to reach her son on the other side. They took shelter as she called out for her husband to search for her third child.
“People started crying, wailing, running, hiding... a woman shouted we are under attack, they will bomb us,” Mezher said.
“We didn’t expect the world’s third most powerful explosion after Hiroshima and Nagasaki to happen here and now. The post-apocalyptic aftermath, destruction, the port wiped out, people running the streets with blood all over them, hospitals not able to welcome the injured or the dead, people being stitched with no anesthesia in the streets, no electricity, doctors fixing the injured using the cell phone’s flashlight,” Mezher said in describing the scene to Harb-Ranero.
She said their hearts are broken, their city is demolished, and their country is devastated.
Harb-Ranero’s cousin and filmmaker Elie Fahed is in Beirut now along with thousands of volunteers, taking to the streets with brooms to clear debris in the city and in people’s homes and helping to clean up.
“All Lebanese people have been doing for four decades is surviving, not living. For a community that celebrates life, culture, food, and glorious hospitality, they deserve to live and thrive, not just survive,” Harb-Ranero said.
She is requesting that people donate to the Lebanese Red Cross or Beit El Barak, a non-profit organization.
She has also started a “Lebanese Explosion Relief” GoFundMe fundraiser strictly to provide humanitarian support at gf.me/u/yng3yt.