Motherhood is a journey.
For some, it’s a journey to get to there at all — enduring tests and treatments to conceive a child. For many, a child’s birth brings a change of their entire worlds, unlike anything they’ve experienced prior to that moment. For all, the years following bring a roller coaster of ups, downs and everything in between.
After nine months of growing a child, in a moment during birth the dynamic shifts and a mother’s world becomes about the tiny, helpless being who needs loving care.
The infant needs to be fed, bathed, comforted and loved. Through the toddler and preschool years, they need to be taught a variety of basic physical and emotional skills — walking, talking — and around 5 or 6, most are ready to go to school. As children and tweens, they grow into themselves under the tutelage of those raising them, and by the time they reach high school, they’re becoming more independent.
But — through the entire journey of change — for both the child and mother — one thing remains a constant: A mother’s love never wavers.
The Sun Chronicle asked local older mothers to reflect on their experiences and journeys through motherhood.
Here are their stories:
Sarah Mace
Sarah Mace, 74, lives in The Residence at Great Woods in Norton.
Prior to moving in she lived in Middleboro and Mansfield.
Her husband Joseph died 16 years ago, but with him she raised two daughters, Lisa Grenier of Middleboro and Christina Mellberg of Norton.
“I enjoyed watching them grow from young girls to becoming women and finally becoming mothers themselves,” she said. “I never had a problem with either of my girls. I never had to worry. I brought them up the way I was brought up.”
Mace said her husband bought her gold chains for Mother’s Day. She got her first microwave oven on that day, too.
And when the girls were old enough they got her cards and flowers and sometimes a fruit basket.
She has five grandchildren in all.
She was present for the birth of her grandson Darian Grenier. Her daughter wanted her there.
“I held her hand and she pushed, and I got him when he came out,” she said.
A new life fell into her hands.
“He’s spoiled rotten, but he’s a good boy,” Mace said.
Beatrice Pearson
Beatrice Pearson is 94 and lives at The Residence at Great Woods. She had four daughters — Jane, Marilyn, Lorraine and Ruth — with her husband Roy.
She has eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Pearson lived in Taunton for 27 years and raised her children in Milton where she lived for 38 years prior to moving to Taunton.
As a child, she lived in Sweden for 14 years and speaks and writes the language.
She said she stayed home to care for her four girls until they were all in school, but then she went back to work.
At one point, Pearson had three of them in diapers at one time.
“I was busy,” she said.
Her oldest daughter just had her 50th wedding anniversary in June.
Pearson said there were times of great enjoyment.
“You love to see them grow up,” she said.
“I enjoyed dressing them up for Easter,” she said. “Getting them frilly dresses and hats and patent leather shoes.”
Later, she enjoyed sewing with them and participating in their activities with the Rainbow Girls of the local Masonic Lodge.
Feeding her girls was a pleasure.
“I loved cooking and seeing them eat,” she said.
Her husband took them trick-or-treating at Halloween and skating in the winter.
“I never had any problems with them,” Pearson said. “They were good girls, but I was pretty strict.”
Rita Murray
Rita Murray is 90. She grew up in North Attleboro, but has lived all over the country including a stint in San Diego, Calif., where she met her husband Fred, when she was in the U.S. Navy.
She also lives at The Residence at Great Woods.
He was in the Army and with him they had three girls, Frances, Ellen and Annette.
She said her husband got a job in Washington, D.C., so the family moved to Virginia, but tragedy struck and Fred died of a heart attack at 42.
“I was left to raise a 9-year-old, a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old,” she said. “It was rough at first, but you have to do what you have to do.”
When the girls were in their teens, “that was the rough part,” she said. “But I had a lot of family support.”
Like the other moms, she said she enjoyed watching them grow.
“I enjoyed watching them continue to develop,” Murray said.
Murray said the girls were not too much trouble.
“I was a good disciplinarian,” she said.
Murray said she guided her girls into higher education and one went to Berklee College of Music in Boston.
“All became gainfully employed,” she said.
She has three grandchildren, two boys and one girl and she’s waiting patiently for her first great-grandchild.
She was living in Phoenix, Ariz., for a while but her children, one of whom lives in Raynham, wanted her closer, so she moved into the Residence at Great Woods.
Murray said they always celebrated Mother’s Day by going to church and then coming home to a big dinner.
And, of course, cards and flowers were presented.
Louise Hall
Louise Hall is 95 and lives on her own in Foxboro.
She’s a member of the Foxboro Council on Aging where she sings in the chorus.
Hall is a retired teacher from Sharon Public Schools.
She had three boys with her husband Gary — David, Ron and Richard — who all went to Foxboro High School.
Hall described the family as “close knit” and said they will get together on Sunday and go out to eat in celebration of Mother’s Day.
“They all turned out to be good boys,” she said. “And now they have children, too.”
All told, Hall has four granddaughters and one grandson.
Flowers and cards come on Mother’s Day, she said.
“They know I like the 99 Restaurant and the Longhorn so I get gift cards for them,” Hall said.
She said her boys were all good at hockey so that took up much of their time.
Ron played guitar and so they’d go to his performances.
She said David was good at fixing cars and Rick was a “people person.”
“As parents we tried to help them as much as we could,” she said. “They would have their mishaps, but they got straightened out.”
Hall said what made her the happiest is seeing what her children were able to accomplish in their lives.
“They never forgot a Mother’s Day or birthday,” she said. “I’d always get flowers, cards and candy.”
Barbara Cavalieri
Barbara Cavalieri is 75 and hails from Albany, N.Y.
She moved into The Branches in North Attleboro when her daughter Leslie, who lives in North Attleboro, wanted her to be nearer to her family.
Cavalieri has two daughters, Leslie and Jill, who lives in Maine.
And she has five grandchildren, one boy and four girls.
Her husband, Joseph, died young which left her as a single mom trying to raise two girls on her own.
“So I had two girls to raise with the help of my parents and family,” she said. “We managed, my family helped. My mother was dedicated to her grandchildren.”
When Joseph died, the kids were 2 and 4.
“When they were younger we lived with my parents,” Cavalieri said. “They were good kids.”
Both were gymnasts.
“We went to all their meets,” Cavalieri said. “I guess I devoted myself to the kids. They were good girls. It was a good time.”
But being a single mother was not always fun.
“It’s a hard job most of the time,” Cavalieri said.
She said she’s expecting a card from her now adult girls.
The five grandchildren are busy with activities so they may not visit on Mother’s Day, but her daughters will — at least electronically.
“I hear from them every day,” she said. “My daughters call me every day, they are good about that.”
Milli Greene
Milli Greene is 91 and has lived in Foxboro for 29 years.
She’s a member of the Foxboro Council on Aging and also sings in the chorus.
With her husband Bob, she had three girls — Susan, Cathy and Kelly — and one boy, Rob, who all went to school in Norwood.
All except Kelly live nearby in Norwood, Foxboro or Norfolk. Kelly lives in California.
Greene has three grandchildren, Lauren, Cory and Logan. Lauren and Logan live in California with their mom Kelly. Logan lives in Boston.
Greene said she would get a big bouquet of long-stemmed roses for Mother’s Day every year from her husband Bob, who died in 2010.
And her husband, who liked to cook, would make dinner.
She said she gets texts now on her cell phone wishing her a happy Mother’s Day instead of cards.
That’s a sign of the times.
“It’s a different world now,” Greene said.
She said they are going out for brunch on Saturday.
“My children will get me a present I’m sure,” she said.
When her children were young there were “good times and bad times.”
“Changing diapers was never fun,” she said.
Those were the days of cloth diapers, which had to be cleaned. She had a bucket into which she threw them and eventually laundered them.
She still has the bucket, she said.
The family grew up in South Boston and Greene said they would spend their summer days at the beach.
“All my babies had good tans,” she said.
The beach was packed with other young moms with their children, so it was a good time to socialize as well.
“They’ve been a joy to me,” Greene said of her children. “They are helpful when I need them.”
And in their adulthood, she knows when not to interfere.
“The secret to having no conflicts is to keep your mouth shut,” she said. “Don’t tell them what to do when they are married.”
“We loved our kids,” Greene said. “We did the best we could and they all turned out good. Thank goodness we had no problems.”
Greene said the senior center is a blessing.
“It keeps me going,” she said.
Eve Mair
Eve Mair is 94. She started jumping out of airplanes at 80 just for the fun of it.
She’s had three jumps attached to an experienced parachutist, but when she got to 90 they said no more.
She has lived at The Branches in North Attleboro for 10 years, not far from her former home where she lived for 40 years.
“Two streets over and six houses up,” she said.
Her son Eric Mair died at 69.
“It’s very sad when your children go first,” she said.
But her daughter, Cynthia, still thrives.
“She and I are like this,” she said crossing her fingers. “And her husband is just as great.”
“She’s here every day or we talk on the phone every day,” Mair said.
She said she has four or five grandchildren, but she has one great-grandson who she adores.
“My great-grandson is very loving,” she said. “He comes over often, and he’ll always bring me something different.”
She described her parachute jumps as “the most thrilling things I’ve ever done.”
And her children and grandchildren are where she finds happiness.
“I found joy in my children, especially my daughter,” Mair said.
And her grandchildren will honor her.
“They’ll all be here tomorrow,” she said.