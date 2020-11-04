The school department’s long-awaited shipment of 2,600 laptop computers has arrived — in Massachusetts, at least — and units are expected to be in the hands of local students later this month.
Originally scheduled for delivery before the start of classes last August, the $800,000 one-time purchase of Lenovo laptop units was plagued by supply-chain delays, according to Aaron Hyre, the school department’s director of technology services.
Hyre said most of the laptops have been received at a vendor warehouse in Southwick, adding that members of the school technology staff will be traveling there this week to verify implementation strategy and schedule.
Hyre said that each unit will be individually prepped, with proper applications installed, and fully tested before being issued to students. Distribution to teachers is expected to begin the week of Nov. 16, with student distribution on tap the following week.
“We’re hoping to avoid any situations where machines are not functioning or don’t have the correct configuration,” he told school board members Tuesday night.
Equally important, according to school Business Administrator William Yukna, is that students and families understand they will be responsible for the care of new laptop units, as well as for any damages that may be incurred.
Yukna recounted how a handful of computers had been issued to students after the initial COVID-19 outbreak last spring; some struggled to locate the units when it came time to return them and others came back damaged.
“There is no difference from use handing a very expensive book to a student,” Yukna said. “We care very much for this product. It’s a very big investment for this community and it has to be treated that way.”
Yukna suggested that parents consider purchasing a hard-shell cover for the laptop units, which not only would offer added protection, but also could be personalized with stickers or other decorative elements.
Additionally, an optional $40 insurance policy will be available. Hyre said the final cost of this so-called “device protection plan” will be prorated, depending on when students receive their laptop, with most families paying $30-$35.
“We know there’s some anxiety about giving students a device that costs $400-$500,” he admitted.
Hyre described the laptops as “very rugged,” but said they are neither waterproof or impact-proof.
In a related matter, Hyre confirmed the school department is planning to move away from the WebEx videoconferencing platform, which had been adopted to allow students at home to connect with teachers at school building, and is critical to the hybrid instruction program.
Hyre said the school department had hedged its bets by using both WebEx and Microsoft Teams, a rival teleconferencing product, but in upcoming weeks will transition to using the Teams platform exclusively.
“From our experiences and feedback from students, teachers and parents, we’ve found that having the two programs has been a source of frustration,” he said, adding the WebEx platform had experienced technical difficulties.
Hyre said the Microsoft product has improved significantly since last spring, when it was limited to 4 concurrent video connections when WebEx allowed up to 24 connections.
Following a series of upgrades, Microsoft now offers a maximum of 49 connections, Hyre said.
“We believe that this is going to be a fairly easy transition for people, especially with the deployment of laptops,” he said. “Microsoft Teams will be integrated into the laptop configuration.”