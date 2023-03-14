Winter’s late show of force continued Tuesday, dropping heavy rain and causing some flooding in the Attleboro area before it turned to snow.
What will be one of the longest storms of the season kicked off Monday afternoon as rain, and the precipitation turned to snow early Tuesday night. It was expected to move out of the region early Wednesday morning.
The storm was packing wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph but no significant power failures had been reported in the area as of Tuesday night. There were six customers without power in Foxboro, National Grid said.
The Attleboro Water Department recorded a high wind gust of 32 mph at 1 p.m.
Rain was extremely heavy at times, causing minor street flooding, and up to 2 inches were forecast, which is about what the city water department recorded.
By about 8 a.m., nearly 1 1/2 inches was recorded in Mansfield.
As for snow, between 2 and 4 inches were forecast for the area, though there were some higher estimates.
The Tuesday evening commute and likely Wednesday morning’s trek to work and school were expected to be challenging.
Many school systems, including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield and Seekonk, announced early release days Tuesday. The North Attleboro school committee also canceled its meeting Tuesday night.
Other school districts, including King Philip, Foxboro Regional Charter School, and Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School closed at 11 a.m.
Many school systems canceled evening activities.
Mansfield’s library closed its doors at 5 p.m.
Utility companies prepared for the storm starting last weekend.
“North Attleboro Public Works and North Attleboro Electric Department crews are on standby and ready to respond to any event during this storm,” town officials said.
Residents experiencing power outages were advised to contact NAED at 508-643-6300.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, about 34,500 National Grid customers in Massachusetts were without power. The hardest hit communities were in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester counties, the utility said in a press release.
National Grid said it had restored power to more than 23,000 customers in the state since the storm’s arrival Monday night.
The utility added it had over 3,000 field workers responding to power failures caused by downed limbs, trees, and poles resulting from the heavy snow and strong wind gusts.
The company brought in crews from nine different states, including Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
National Grid customers can track outages and restoration times at www.nationalgridus.com/outage-central.
The utility advised its customers to report power failures at www.nationalgridus.com or call 1-800-465-1212.
Some sections of western and central Massachusetts had received more than 12 inches of snow as of mid-morning Tuesday.
The Berkshires were bracing for up to about 2 feet of snow, meteorologists said.
Any snow from the storm will start melting later this week as the thermometer in the Attleboro area is projected to get around 50 Thursday and Friday, St. Patrick’s Day.
Tuesday had a high temperature of 42 at 6 a.m. but was down to around freezing by early evening, an employee at the Attleboro Water Department said.
The start of the winter storm led to hundreds of school closings, canceled flights and tens of thousands of power failures in parts of the Northeast Tuesday.
More than 400 flights traveling to, from or within the U.S. were canceled Tuesday, with Boston and New York City area airports seeing the highest number of scrubbed flights, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.
In New Hampshire, it was Election Day for town officeholders, but more than 70 communities postponed voting because of the storm.
The storm’s path included parts of New England, upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. Snow totals by the time it winds up Wednesday were expected to range from a few inches to a few feet, depending on the area.