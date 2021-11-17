One of Michele McCarthy’s final acts as principal of the Burrell Elementary School will be celebrating the formal opening of the recently-renovated facility she has piloted for the past 17 years.
McCarthy, principal of the East Foxboro school since 2004, is set to retire next month, according to Superintendent Amy Berdos.
“We are excited for her to start that next chapter,” Berdos said in announcing McCarthy’s pending retirement at Tuesday night’s school committee meeting. “But at the same time, we’ve got a lot of Burrell families who are really sad to see her go -- along with all of us.”
Partly in keeping with that milestone, and also to showcase the newly-renovated facility, school officials have scheduled a Dec. 21 ribbon-cutting ceremony at Burrell.
The ribbon cutting is slated for 1:30 p.m., followed at 3:30 p.m. by a farewell reception that will be open to parents and community members who will be able to tour the school building at the same time. Local and state educators, elected officials and other political dignitaries have also been invited to attend.
Although the Burrell School had reopened for classes in September, a number of items included in the renovation/expansion project remained to be completed.
Berdos said the Burrell post will be filled from January to June by Edward Quigley, a respected educator who subsequently held interim posts in Natick and Medfield.
Having an experienced building administrator will provide stability while officials seek a permanent replacement for McCarthy, Berdos said.
That process will commence in January with a screening committee being established under the guidance of Assistant Principal Alison Mello. Faculty, staff and parental involvement will be welcome, Berdos said.
“We really need someone who is going to be able to run the ship as we start that search process,” Berdos said.