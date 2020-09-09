Retiring from a meaningful job is bittersweet yet the impact made in the community by a dedicated librarian is immeasurable.
That’s the case with Margi Rossetti, 62, the supervisor of children’s services at Boyden Library in Foxboro, who is retiring on Sept. 24 after serving in the post just shy of 31 years.
Patrons and those who work with her say Rossetti’s presence and passion will be missed.
Rossetti, who holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Indiana’s Purdue University and a master’s in library science from Indiana University, grew up in Mishawaka, Ind., and has lived in Attleboro for the past 27 years with her husband Bob.
Before working at Boyden, Rossetti worked at the Milford Town Library as the reference and adult services supervisor, then, for a short time, as its library director.
“I always had an interest in working with children and in children’s literature. When Barbara Planton, the former children’s librarian, retired, the job opened and I applied,” Rossetti said of coming to the Foxboro post.
And she’s loved it.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this lovely town as their children’s librarian all these years. I loved working with children and helping them find the right books at the right time in their lives,” she said. “I loved working with my talented and dedicated co-workers and volunteers. Our director Manny Leite and staff, the Friends of Boyden Library, and the board of trustees make the library such a vital resource.”
After her retirement, and as soon as it’s safe to travel, she said she would like to spend more time with her father, Ross Portolese, 96, in Indiana, and get involved in some type of volunteer work.
“I can’t wait to start coming to the library as a patron,” Rossetti said.
She said her favorite memory is the opening and dedication of the newly-renovated and expanded library in July 2013 which was a very exciting time, especially when patrons were thrilled to come in and discover the beautiful new space.
She said there are so many fun and happy memories, such as excited children bursting through the doors at 10 a.m. when the library opens, teddy bear picnics, and the pride on new readers’ faces when they’ve read a whole page alone for the first time.
“Once we had a Valentine-making program when 60 kids came. We ran out of Valentine stickers, so we had to break out the Halloween stickers. We ended up with orange and black Valentines decorated with hearts, lace, black cats, and skeletons,” Rossetti recalled.
Her focus and philosophy has always been that reading is one of the most, if not the most, fundamental of all skills.
“One of my main concerns has always been to try and help struggling readers become comfortable readers. Sometimes it’s a matter of practice, but first finding material that will draw in a reader. Sometimes extra help is needed,” Rosetti said. “But it’s a great thing to be able to match a child with the book that makes all the difference and puts them on the path to reading.”
Janice Rosado, president of the Friends of Boyden Library, said Rossetti has been such an integral part of the library that it is hard to imagine visiting the children’s room and not seeing her smiling face.
“Always available to help, Margi has been a true ‘friend’ of the library. Seeing Margi interact with my two sons and now my two young granddaughters will be a special memory for me. She is so welcoming and makes each young visitor feel special,” Rosado said.
“On behalf of all the Friends, I wish her the very best in retirement.”
Manny Leite, the library’s director, said what makes Rossetti’s work special is her passion and devotion to the families of Foxboro.
“She is the best children’s librarian I’ve worked with,” he said.
Leite said one of Rossetti’s biggest contributions has been her service on the building committee.
His favorite memory is when Rossetti was leading the teddy bear picnic parade with children following her with their teddy bears.
Rossetti said she will miss all the people she has worked with, especially the children’s staff.
“They are the best. and I’ll miss all of the children and families I’ve come to know and I’ll miss Story Time and Mother Goose on the Loose. If you ever wake up on the wrong side of the bed, it’s hard to stay grouchy after you’ve been to a story program,” Rossetti said.
Foxboro patron Erica DuPlessis has known Rossetti for almost 8 years.
Mother Goose on the Loose was the first storytime DuPlessis went to with her daughter Caitlyn, now 8, when she was just a baby.
Her son Cameron, now 5, was always very shy and rarely interacted during activities, but he has always loved singing along with Rossetti.
“Margi has such a calm, reassuring, and patient presence that I think kids respond to. She was a pleasure to work with when I was coordinating activities for the MOMS Club and was very supportive of our efforts to reach out to local parents. She is such a sweet person and we will miss seeing her at the library. I wish her the best in all she does and hope we will see her around town,” DuPlessis said.
Betsy Buckland, senior library assistant in the children’s department, has worked with Rossetti for the last 15 years.
Buckland said Rossetti is a wonderful boss and colleague who is hard-working, patient, smart, funny, kind, and a quick thinker.
“You will never find anyone more dedicated to the Boyden Library or the young library patrons of Foxboro and the surrounding communities. She greets everyone with a warm smile and goes over and above when working with children and their families, helping them find just the right book to spark a life-long love of reading, or helping older children with their school projects and research of interest. It has been a definite pleasure to work alongside her for all these years,” Buckland said.
Buckland said Rossetti has enriched the lives of literally thousands of children, and it’s hard to imagine the children’s department without her.
“We wish her a wonderful, well-deserved retirement,” she said.