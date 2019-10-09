The new principal at Ahern Middle School says she loves her new role.
“I am grateful to have this opportunity here in Foxboro, where I have been fortunate to learn and grow as a teacher and as a leader,” said Kerryn Frazier, the school’s new principal.
Frazier, who lives in Franklin, has worked in Foxboro schools since 2005 as a Spanish teacher, world languages department head and as an assistant principal.
She also worked in Norton Public Schools as a math and Spanish teacher before she started work in Foxboro.
Frazier holds two master’s degrees, a master of education in educational leadership from Endicott College and a master of arts in Spanish language and culture from Universidad de Salamanca. She also has a bachelor of science in mathematics and Spanish from The University of Scranton.
Frazier said from the first day she entered Ahern Middle School, she admired the positive, collaborative team culture and the spirit of family among the staff.
She is excited to continue working with them in her new role and to collaborate with staff and partner with families as they focus on meeting the individual needs of every student, in every classroom, every day.
“We started this school year with our second annual Where Everybody Belongs orientation for grade five students, which was a wonderful day filled with community building, student leadership, and keys to success for middle schoolers. We hope this helped with a smooth transition for our fifth graders.”
Frazier described the first day of school as exciting. She said the building was filled with an energetic buzz, teachers focused on getting to know their students and creating classroom communities where everybody belongs and everybody matters.
“We hope to keep this focus on relationship building with and among students throughout the school year,” said Frazier, adding, “The role comes with new, exciting challenges, I’m learning every day, and it’s rewarding work in a community I love.”
The new principal thinks the students are the best part of every day and she looks forward to greeting them every morning as they enter the building, visiting their classes and hearing from them about what they are learning.
“Talking with the students, getting to know them, learning about them and what interests them helps us to create the positive middle school experience we want for every student,” Frazier said. “I love it when students will stop me in the hallways to tell me about what they are learning or to invite me into a classroom.”
She added, “As we work to develop global citizens, I hope we will help all students embrace differences, find relevance and real-world connections in their learning and engage in meaningful and challenging work.”
She hopes to encourage students to have the courage to take risks in their learning, persevere and learn from their mistakes, knowing the adults around them are all working together to guide them through the challenges of middle school.
Fifth-grader Evan Caron said Frazier is nice and calm.
“She is really funny sometimes. She is a great principal,” said Caron.
Hayden Emerson, a fifth-grade student, said Ms. Frazier is very nice and welcoming.
“She welcomed us into school with a happy smile at orientation,” said Emerson.
“We are excited to have Ms. Frazier as the new principal of the Ahern Middle School. The school year has gotten off to a great start under her leadership as Mrs. Abrams left this wonderful school in very competent hands,” said Amy Berdos, superintendent of schools.
“It truly has been a very smooth transition. Kerryn is a bright, creative and talented school leader and brings much value to our administrative team and the school,” Berdos said. “In addition to her strong background in teaching and learning, her compassion for students stands out. There is a great sense of energy at the Ahern by students, staff, and administrators.”