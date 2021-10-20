Officer Shawn Buckley, a member of the department for about two decades, has been promoted to sergeant.
Buckley, a Foxboro native, became a reserve officer in 2001 and then became full-time after graduating from the police academy in 2004.
A graduate of Foxboro High School, Buckley earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth.
In addition, he earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice at UMass Boston.
Buckley is a certified 911 dispatcher, traffic officer since 2016 and currently serves as the union president of Local 379.
Since becoming an officer he has worked every shift.
He's coached football for over 20 years, including a dozen players who went on to become police officers, according to the police department.
Buckley is proud of the fact that as a player on midget and high school football teams, he never lost a game against North Attleboro or Thanksgiving Day rival Mansfield, the police department added.