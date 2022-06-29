After serving more than three decades on Foxboro’s elected board of health, Eric Arvedon is embarking on life’s next voyage with a yearning for fair weather and smooth sailing.
The longtime Fairway Lane resident, who piloted the local health board through stormy seas on more than one occasion, was honored during a special presentation at the June 21 selectmen’s meeting.
In addition to a personalized citation from the board of selectmen, Arvedon received legislative citations from the House of Representatives and state Senate, presented by Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, and Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, respectively.
Reading from the local citation, Selectman Seth Ferguson thanked Arvedon for his 31 years of service, many of them as chairman.
“Your continued service ensured stability, continuity and a wealth of precedent-setting knowledge and experience,” Ferguson said.
Among other accomplishments, Arvedon was viewed as a key mover behind Foxboro’s 2014 effort to raise the minimum age for tobacco purchases from 18 to 21, and was also lauded for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are forever grateful that you volunteered your time and talent to our community,” Ferguson concluded. “Your guidance, hard work and impact will never be forgotten.”
Prior to presenting a state Senate citation, Feeney noted that a community is only as good as those willing to step up and contribute their time and talents.
“We want to thank you for all your years of service to the town of Foxboro,” he said, “especially after these past several years, which I know have not been easy. We are a better community for your service.”
Not to be outdone, Barrows likewise thanked Arvedon for his leadership and dedication to the town.
“What you’ve seen the Town of Foxboro go through in those 31 years — you should write a book,” Barrows said.
Arvedon, who said he is planning to spend more time on his sailboat in the Bahamas, did not seek re-election in the annual town election this spring. His successor on the board, Sophia Manos of South Street, had not formally appeared on the May 2 ballot but was sworn after receiving 287 write-in votes.