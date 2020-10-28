In an emotional peroration capping 34 years on the local housing authority, much of it as chairman, local attorney and lifelong resident John Michelmore made clear there is still unfinished business on the docket.
Speaking at town hall Tuesday night during a brief ceremony to honor his years of service, Michelmore, who recently stepped down from the board, said it had been an honor to follow in the footsteps of Mildred Smith, Jerry Rodman, N. Carl Annon and other groundbreaking civic luminaries.
But he also warned there is much work to be done.
“It’s been challenging, and it’s going to continue to be a challenge,” Michelmore said of the demand for decent housing in Foxboro. “There’s a real need and a lot of it is unseen. There are people who can’t afford to live in town without some form of public housing and we have to continue to provide that.”
The housing authority operates elderly and non-elderly disabled programs, family units and a rental voucher program. Properties include 64 one-bedroom units at the Annon Court complex on Baker Street, 40 one-bedroom units on Centennial Court, 12 units in duplex buildings off Walnut Street, 20 units of Section 8 housing on Baker Street and 39 family units, mostly duplex homes, scattered throughout town.
For much of the past decade, town officials have labored to unravel red tape that would allow construction of a new complex on 16 acres of formerly state-owned land situated at the corner of Walnut Street and Route 140, across from the Foxboro Community Farmstand.
Michelmore, along with State Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, have worked to address land-acquisition, infrastructure, traffic-control and funding issues necessary before the project can move forward.
“I think that’s going to be a great project, and I think it will be a great asset to the town,” said Michelmore, who was accompanied by his wife Jane for the occasion.
On hand to present a legislative citation, Barrows noted the long-serving Michelmore had been appointed by former Gov. Michael Dukakis — drawing a chuckle from those gathered.
“He was a pro when he got on,” Barrows said while summarizing Michelmore’s numerous accomplishments. “John was known as the person who could answer the questions.”
Michelmore also was presented with a citation from the selectmen which was read by chairman Mark Elfman.
“We are forever grateful that you volunteered your time and talent to our community,” Elfman said.
Current housing chairman Greg Spier also thanked Michelmore for his service, and echoed his counsel about unmet community housing demands.
“There are so many people who want to stay in Foxboro,” Spier said. “We’ve got a waiting list that’s incredibly long — definitely there’s a need out there.”
In parting, Spier presented Michelmore with a bottle of Maker’s Mark bourbon autographed by fellow housing authority members. Spier called it the “perfect gift” because Michelmore had left his mark helping many of Foxboro’s most vulnerable families.
“On behalf of the board, thank you so much for your dedicated years,” Spier said. “We appreciate all you’ve done.”
In a related matter, selectmen and housing authority members voted jointly to appoint Bethany Robertson to Michelmore’s former seat on the board. The provisional appointment expires prior to the next local election, when she would have to run for the elected seat.
A registered architect with a decade of experience, Robertson said she specializes in commercial projects but also volunteers for Habitat for Humanity’s construction committee.
“I do have a dedication to affordable housing in several communities,” Robertson said.