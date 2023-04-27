With no ballot questions and nary a single contested race to entice voters, a low turnout for next Monday’s annual town election is not only anticipated — it’s a virtual lock.
It marks the fourth time in the past two decades that Foxboro has posted an uncontested ballot in advance of the annual May election — the most recent being in 2019, when just under 5.5 percent of registered voters turned out at the Ahern School polls.
“Unfortunately, we have a slate of candidates but no contested races,” Town Clerk Robert Cutler told selec t board members Tuesday night. “Not that I’m anticipating a huge turnout, but (people) should come out and vote anyway.”
Huge turnout or not, voters will be getting their initial exposure to new voting machines manufactured by an Omaha, Nebraska firm that tabulates ballots faster and more accurately than prior models.
Although the new equipment performed well in tests last week, Cutler said he wanted to roll out the new technology during a local election — and a quiet one at that — rather than a statewide or presidential election.
“That way we get to work out any kinks in the system,” he said, adding that 2024 will be a busy election year — with a presidential primary in March, annual town election in May, a state primary in September and the presidential runoff in November.
“That’s why I wanted to get the new equipment up and running this spring,” he said.
Among the candidates appearing on next Monday’s ballot are:
- Stephanie McGowan of Rhodes Lane, for a three-year select board seat
- Daniel Smith of Mill Street, for a three-year assessor’s seat
- Michelle Thackston of Grover Lane, for a three-year seat on the school committee
- Richard Pacella of Thompson Road, for a three-year seat on the board of water and sewer commissioners
- Robin Chapell of Oak Street, for a three-year seat on the board of health
- Joyce Parlapiano of Cocasset Street and Kevin Penders of Highland Street, each for a three-year term as a Boyden Library trustee
- Jeffrey Peterson of Edwards Road and Gary Whitehouse of Main Street, each for a three-year seat on the planning board
- Nancy D’Uva of N. Carl Annon Court, for a five-year seat on the housing authority.
All candidates except for Thackston, Chapell, and D’Uva are incumbents.
The lack of interest appears to have validated a decision by town officials to discontinue “no-excuse” early mail-in balloting — a no-questions-asked alternative to in-person voting adopted by the state Legislature during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town Clerk Robert Cutler in January convinced select board members that the practice was both cumbersome and redundant, as those wishing to vote by mail — even if merely anxious about health risks — could still request a conventional absentee ballot.
“As it turned out, we’ve had five absentee ballot requests,” he said this week.
At that time, select board members agreed to revisit the mail-in voting issue prior to the 2024 town elections, should circumstances warrant.
Among the more notable developments in this year’s election cycle is the departure of long-time health board member Paul Steeves, who is stepping down after 15 years of service. Steeves was recognized Monday night during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Polls for the May 1 election will be open at the Ahern Middle School from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.