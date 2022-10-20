If early indicators hold, as many as half of all local votes cast in the upcoming state election could be submitted prior to Election Day.
Town Clerk Robert Cutler said this week that more than 3,000 — or 23 percent — of Foxboro’s 13,000 registered voters have requested mail or absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Hundreds, if not thousands, already have been returned and are being held, sorted by precinct, in a vault at the town clerk’s office.
Those numbers reinforce trends which emerged during the November 2020 presidential elections, when roughly 60 percent of local ballots were either mailed in or cast in one of the early in-person voting sessions held at Town Hall.
This year’s early voting options, which also include mail-in ballots as well as a dozen in-person sessions beginning this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and continuing through Friday, Nov. 4, will likely help to boost turnout in an election cycle already fueled by four ballot questions.
In keeping with past practice, all early voting sessions will be conducted at Town Hall, with temporary voting booths set up in the first-floor meeting room.
Early voting hours next week are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, Wednesday, Oct. 26 and Thursday, Oct. 27; from 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25; from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 28 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Polling hours the following week will coincide with regular Town Hall business hours (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) on Monday, Oct. 31, Wednesday, Nov. 2 and Thursday, Nov. 3; from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.
Traditional in-person balloting on Election Day will be conducted at the Ahern Middle School, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Meanwhile, two important deadlines loom in the upcoming week.
The first, on Saturday, Oct. 29, is the deadline for voters wishing to register, either online or in person during a weekend session scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Hall.
To register, voters must be at least 18 years of age by Nov. 8, a U.S. citizen and a Foxboro resident.
The second, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, is the deadline to apply for a vote-by-mail or absentee ballot.
Finally, ballots received by mail will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Nov. 12, but must be postmarked on or before Nov. 8.
With growing pressure from legislators and advocacy groups to make voting easier and more accessible, Cutler said elections have become more challenging and increasingly complex, both in terms of logistics and endurance.