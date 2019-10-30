The man accused of stealing a Tom Brady game jersey worth $10,000 from the Patriots Hall of Fame last week was arrested again Monday at Patriot Place.
Zanini Cineus, 33, of Providence, was charged with trespassing at the entertainment/shopping area about 9:50 a.m. Monday, according to police.
Cineus was ordered to stay away the from Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place last Thursday during his arraignment in Wrentham District Court.
When he was arrested Monday near the CVS Pharmacy, police say he was wearing a Michigan shirt and holding a football and helmet.
He was freed on personal recognizance following his arraignment Monday.
Last week, he allegedly stole Brady jersey after taking it from a display in a simulated locker room and walking out of the Hall of Fame. He was allegedly wearing the jersey under his jacket when he was apprehended in a Patriot Place parking lot.
He is due back in court Dec. 13.