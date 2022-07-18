The occupant of a Revere Drive house suffered smoke inhalation and was displaced by an early morning fire Monday that gutted the basement of his home.
A neighbor called the fire department about 3:30 a.m. and reported seeing smoke coming from 7 Revere Drive, a single-story ranch house, Fire Chief Michael Kelleher said.
The occupant of the house, a man in his early 40s, suffered smoke inhalation after he tried to fight the fire himself and rescue his pet dogs before firefighters arrived, Kelleher said.
The man was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to the fire chief.
His three pets dogs were not injured, Kelleher said.
Firefighters were met by flames coming up an interior stairwell which they hit with a hose line while other firefighters attacked the blaze from a bulkhead, Kelleher said.
The basement was fully engulfed in flames and started to spread to the first floor. Firefighters knocked down the blaze in about 10 minutes, according to the fire chief.
“The crews did a fantastic job. They were very aggressive,” Kelleher said.
The fire started in the area of a couch in a basement room, Kelleher said, but the cause remains under investigation.
The damage to the house was estimated at at least $350,000.
The house is not habitable and the resident was referred to local health and human services for help, Kelleher said.
Firefighters were assisted by crews from Mansfield and Sharon, and Walpole firefighters arrived later to help with overhauling operations, according to the fire chief.
Wrentham firefighters covered the town’s fire station.
Revere Drive is a small street with about a dozen homes that runs between Boyden Drive and East Street.