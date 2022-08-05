SHARON -- A Mansfield man died and a Foxboro woman was seriously injured Thursday night in a three-car crash on Interstate 95 South in Sharon at the Foxboro line.
Jordan McGrath-Edlund, 24, the driver of one of the cars, was thrown from his vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead, officials said Friday.
Preliminary investigation, including witness statements and analysis of the crash scene, reveal McGrath-Edlund was driving a 2013 BMW 535xi at a high rate of speed and struck two other vehicles, a state police spokesman said.
The impact of the collision caused the two vehicles to roll over, trapping one of the drivers inside, and McGrath-Edlund’s BMW to roll over into the median, officials said.
Foxboro and Sharon firefighters used a power extrication tool to free the driver of a 2012 Honda CRV sport utility vehicle, a 70-year-old Foxboro woman.
She was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with potentially serious injuries.
A 34-year-old Providence man who was driving a 2016 Subaru Impreza station wagon was also taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.
The crash was reported about 7:45 p.m. at the exit to South Main Street in Sharon and Mechanic Street in Foxboro.
The highway was closed for a period of time so state police accident reconstruction experts could investigate and the vehicles could be towed from the scene.
Prior to the crash, state police say McGrath-Edlund was traveling at a high rate of speed and changed lanes several times.
The crash remains under investigation by state police detectives and accident reconstruction experts and troopers at the Foxboro barracks.