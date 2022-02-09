MANSFIELD -- A local man is launching his second run for state representative, announced in a video statement this week.
Brendan Roche, who was the Democratic candidate for the First Bristol District in 2020, is an associate member of the town planning board and a former member of the master plan committee. He is also a member of the Young Democrats and the Democratic town committee.
“We need to step up and be a leader for the rest of the country, and show we are making progress and moving forward” Roche said in his announcement video, posted to YouTube.
“With a change in leadership and the next generation of leaders stepping up in the State House, we have never been closer to achieving progress that can create a better future for all," he said.
Roche, 29, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for state representative in 2020 but was defeated by incumbent Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, by a 56% to 43.9% margin in the general election.
Barrows, who owns a local insurance company, has represented the district, which includes Foxboro as well as portions of Mansfield and Norton, since 2007.
Replying to an email from The Foxboro Reporter, Barrows said he will "certainly" be running for re-election. "I am proud of my record of service and accomplishments in the 1st Bristol District and look forward to continuing to serve," he said.
Roche is a Mansfield native and graduated from Mansfield High in 2010. He is a 2014 graduate of Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and received a master’s degree in architecture from the school as well. He works as an architect in training.
Roche’s campaign will hold what it is calling “a virtual kickoff event” at 7 p.m., Feb. 17. For information, email his campaign at brendan@brendanroche.org, connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @BrendanRocheMA or visit brendanroche.org.
View his announcement video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5L_URWPFx2k.