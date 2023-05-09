The MBTA will be adding tickets for special event commuter train trips to Gillette Stadium for the Taylor Swift concerts after the initial round sold out last week.
Tickets for the round-trip service from Boston and Providence for the May 20 and May 21 shows will be released at 11 a.m. Friday, May 12, exclusively via the mTicket app, according to a joint press release on Tuesday.
The additional service is in response to the high demand for the rail service tickets for the show, it said.
The tickets are $20.
No additional tickets will be released for the Friday, May 19 special event train from Boston, according to the statement.
Swift is scheduled to perform three sold-out shows at Gillette on Friday, May 19, Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21. A third show was added due to demand for tickets for the pop star’s first tour since 2018.
The 52-show “Eras” stadium tour features a three-hour set list of songs from Swift’s nearly 20-year career.
Tickets for each special event train will be sold separately and need to be purchased for the correct corresponding date and station of origin (Boston or Providence). Due to high demand, no refunds or exchanges will be available.
Tickets must be purchased prior to boarding the event train. All passengers, including children 11 and under, must have a ticket to board the train.
Special event trains and ticket sales will be stopped once the maximum capacity is reached, according to the statement. Regular commuter rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains.
Guests choosing to travel to Gillette Stadium for the Friday, May 19 show via the Foxboro station weekday commuter rail service will not be able to return to Boston following the conclusion of the show via the special event train without purchasing a corresponding special event train ticket.
The last Foxboro station weekday commuter rail train departs for Boston at 10:20 p.m., while special event trains will depart 30 minutes following the conclusion of each concert.
The Boston special event trains will depart from South Station with stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center before arriving at the final destination of Foxboro station. The Providence special event trains will depart from Providence Station with stops at Pawtucket/Central Falls, Attleboro and Mansfield before arriving at Foxboro Station.
Live updates and departure times can be found by checking the Foxborough schedule. For more information, visit mbta.com/destinations/gillette-stadium.