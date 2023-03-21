Swifties, members of the BeyHive and other concertgoers can avoid traffic and take the train to Gillette Stadium for concerts this summer.
The MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis will be providing round-trip, special event trains from Boston and Providence to concerts at Gillette Stadium all summer long.
Special event train service has been scheduled for the following 2023 concerts at Gillette Stadium:
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (May 19, 20 and 21)
- Ed Sheeran’s + — = ÷ x Tour (July 1 show only.)
- Luke Combs 2023 World Tour (July 22)
- Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour (Aug. 1)
- Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 Tour (Aug. 24)
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks (Sept. 23) Service from
- Boston only.
If applicable, any subsequent special event train service to Gillette Stadium will be announced and updated at www.mbta.com/destinations/gillette-stadium once confirmed.
Boston special event trains will depart from South Station with stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center before arriving at Foxboro Station. Providence special event trains will depart from Providence Station and make stops at Attleboro and Mansfield before arriving at Foxboro Station. The complete schedule for each show will be announced closer to the show dates at www.mbta.com/destinations/gillette-stadium, but each special event train is projected to arrive in Foxboro approximately one hour before each concert starts and will depart Foxboro Station 30 minutes after each concert ends.
Roundtrip tickets are $20 and can be purchased beginning two weeks before each show on the mTicket app or at ticket offices at South Station, North Station and Back Bay Station.
For concerts with multiple Gillette Stadium dates, tickets will go on sale two weeks before the first show date. Tickets for each special event train will be sold separately and need to be purchased for the correct corresponding date, show and station of origin (Boston or Providence).
Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains. Riders are also reminded that any prohibited items that do not comply with the stadium’s Clear Bag Policy will not be permitted on the train and no personal items may be left on the train during the concert. For more information, visit www.mbta.com/destinations/gillette-stadium.