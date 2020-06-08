In the first area town election in the coronavirus pandemic, voters trekked to the polls Monday to decide the outcome of five races.
Topping the unusually high number of contests was a three-way race for a full, three-year seat on the board of selectmen. It was won by Stephanie McGowan with 928 votes.
Coming in a distant second and third were Jack Kerzner, 384 votes, and David Coffey, 104 votes.
In a somewhat close race, newcomer Michelle Marie Raymond edged another newcomer, Salina Chowdhury, 723 to 663, for a three-year seat on the school committee being vacated by longtime member Beverley Lord.
And in another tight contest, for board of assessors, Daniel Smith squeaked by John Theodore Mahoney 601 to 578. The victor replaces 18-year veteran Thomas Buckley.
For housing authority, member Thomas Kelley held back a challenge from Mary Selig for a five-year term, winning 774 to 473.
And for a one-year unexpired term on the housing authority, Kevin Powers defeated Bethany Robertson, 849 to 467.
Turnout was 1,481 or nearly 12 percent of the town’s 12,437 registered voters.
Many voters took advantage of early voting the town had been promoting.
Town Clerk Robert Cutler had predicted roughly 40 percent of the overall turnout would be by absentee voting, but that estimate fell a bit short.
Of the 1,481 total voters, 550 were absentee voters, with 931 residents turning out to the school polls.
“We obviously were hoping for a lot higher that that,” Cutler said of turnout. “It was slow during the day.”
There were numerous safety measures in place at the Ahern Middle School polling place.
To promote social distancing, voters residing in Precincts 1 and 2 cast their ballots in the school’s new gymnasium, while voters in Precincts 3, 4 and 5 voted in the customary polling location in the school’s original gym.
“There were no major problems,” Cutler said.