The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation handed out 75,000 meals to veterans in need Tuesday at Gillette Stadium, a spokesperson for the group said.
The food handout was the first day of the “Food4Vets Pick-up.”
Each food package given out contains enough food and nutritionist-developed recipes for two people for two weeks.
The organization will hold the food pick-ups weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until April 10.
The group has partnered with the USA Veterans & Military Support Foundation, as well as Cape Cod Military Support Foundation, to box and deliver non-perishable goods to veterans throughout the New England who have limited access to food due to the coronavirus.
The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Inc. was formed in 2017 to expand programs and services across the state.
For more information visit massmilitarysupportfoundation.org.