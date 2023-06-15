When Hannah LeBeau was a middle school student, she watched her school’s guidance counselor resolve conflicts and show leadership with compassion, grace and empathy.
That guidance counselor served as an inspiration for LeBeau, 29, of Pawtucket, who was recently hired for her “dream job” as Foxboro High School’s new career counselor.
“She encompasses the person that I hope to become during my growth as counselor,” LeBeau said of her middle school guidance counselor. “I’ve been passionate about pursuing counseling since I was 12 years old. I have always gravitated towards helping others and found that it was something I was naturally good at.”
She started in her new post this spring and LeBeau said she knew it was good fit from her first day.
“The staff was extremely welcoming and supportive, so I knew right away that my transition was going to be a positive one,” she said.
LeBeau attended Auburn public schools, obtained her bachelor’s degree from Dean College and will be starting a master’s program in September for school counseling at Merrimack — taking classes both in-person and remotely as she works in her new post.
Before her new position at Foxboro High, LeBeau was a career counselor/guidance counselor for four years at Grafton Job Corps where she worked with a range of students between 16 and 25 in employment programs.
She was giving students life and professional skills to succeed in the working world. The government-funded program offered housing food and certifications for any trade offered in the center, as well as help obtaining a high school diploma or license for any student that needed it.
As LeBeau is just getting started in Foxboro, she is still learning the ropes so she can help students to the best of her abilities.
“Overall, my vision is to implement the systems that have always worked but update them to a capacity that matches this generation of learning and information consumption. I am also looking forward to building relationships with students to hopefully impact their high school experience positively,” she said.
Foxboro High School Principal Jim Donovan said LeBeau is a wonderful addition to their staff.
“She brought a lot of experience from her previous positions and took over senior projects right as it was getting underway. She did a wonderful job. Kids had a very successful experience with their senior project and we are looking forward to many wonderful experiences for our students and families for years to come,” Donovan said.