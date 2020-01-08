Kristian Andersen might rank as Foxboro’s newest Eagle Scout, but in the estimation of local scouting officials he’s still a duckling at heart.
Andersen became the 101st member of Troop 7 to achieve Eagle rank during a ceremonial Court of Honor held last Saturday afternoon at Bethany Congregational Church.
He was introduced by Tom Perry, assistant scoutmaster of Troop 7, as “the heart and soul of the Duckling Patrol” – a group of local youths who banded during their Cub Scout years and later formed lasting friendships through their experiences in Boy Scouting.
“They’ve stuck together ever since,” said Perry, who served as master of ceremonies for the occasion. “Kris was the kid you could always count on to be there and be helpful.”
Assisting Perry in the afternoon program were several Eagle Scouts from Troop 7.
Perry’s son, T.J. Perry, traced Andersen’s accomplishments in scouting, and credited him for an ability to work with others as either a team member or in a leadership position.
“Continue to be persistent for your entire life and let the spirit of scouting guide your way,” the younger Perry said
Daniel Egan, one of six scouts from Troop 7 to achieve Eagle rank in 2016, administered the Eagle Scout charge, reminding Andersen he had a duty to use his experiences and skills to assist fellow scouts, the community at large and his country.
“Be the individual who always strives for his best,” Egan counseled, “and you’ll find that others hold you in high regard.”
Sam Belanger, who received his Eagle Badge this past fall, administered the Eagle Scout oath and narrated an exchange of commemorative lapel pins between Andersen and his parents, Dale and Carl Anderson.
“Congratulations Kris,” he said. “I’m sure you’ll honor scouting with your life and service.”
Immediately afterward, Belanger’s mother, Tina, presented Dale Andersen with a bouquet of seven roses, symbolizing the ascending ranks required before reaching Eagle.
Andersen’s Eagle Scout project involved reconstructing a small building which protects the spillway apparatus at the Neponset Reservoir dam, located on the Lane Property conservation area.
Andersen explained that he had been steered towards the project by Richard Lewis of Munroe Street, a former Troop 7 leader who currently chairs the Neponset Reservoir Recreation Committee.
Before starting, he had to secure a building permit, obtain permission from the town conservation commission and purchase building materials. In all, 24 youth and adult volunteers provided 155 service hours to rebuild the so-called “gatehouse” and improve the immediate area to improve water tightness and soil conservation.
Since joining Troop 7 in 2013, Anderson accumulated 27 merit badges, 12 of which were required for Eagle Rank. He also served as a patrol leader and assistant senior patrol leader, as well as the troop’s scribe and quartermaster.
On hand to present legislative citations from both the House and Senate was state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, who employed a sporting analogy which referenced the New England Patriots’ playoff game later that evening..
“This is just the beginning,” Feeney said of Andersen’s accomplishment. “Now you have the playbook, not just for wild-card weekend, but for the rest of your life. You have the ability to effect change for generations to come.”
Charles DiPompo, representing the National Eagle Scout Association, noted the significance of Andersen becoming the 101st scout from Troop 7 to achieve the award.
“We’re not talking about Dalmatians, we’re talking about Eagle Scouts,” DiPompo said. “That is the very definition of leadership.”
Also on hand to deliver honorariums were selectmen Chairman Mark Elfman, Robert Boette, chairman of the local conservation commission, and Timothy Webster, representing the Boston chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
In addition, Troop 7 Scoutmaster Wayne Jansen presented Andersen with an American flag which flew over the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
The court of honor was officially convened by Jim Green, unit commissioner from scouting’s Metacomet District, who credited Andersen for his dedication.
“The value of scouting will contribute to your personal success,” Green said. “May you continue on the path of achievement, leadership and service.”
In brief remarks, Andersen expressed gratitude to those who helped him in his scouting career and, more specifically, his Eagle Scout project. A senior at Foxboro High School, where he is a captain of the swim team and a section leader in the school band, he also pointedly thanks both his parents and three sisters, who also were in attendance.
A reception following the ceremony was held downstairs in the Bethany church hall.