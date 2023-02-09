Town Historian Jack Authelet had a vision in 2021 of devoting a section of Memorial Hall to honor the many women who have been contributors to Foxboro’s rich history over the years. Some have been native born, contributing heavily to their home town. Others are transplants, here quite often because their husband accepted employment in the area and happened to select Foxboro as the location of their new home. Many have made unbelievable contributions to our community and have either been recognized or should be.
One such woman so honored is Kitty Carbone. A four letter athlete from Malden, she joined the Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II.
Following the war, she became a registered nurse and enlisted in the Air Force, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Air Force reserves. She worked in the emergency room at New Egland Medical Center, Norwood Hospital, and several nursing homes in the area.
Carbone lived in Greece for several years, owning and operating a pre school as well as traveling extensively. She led an American Girl Scout troop in Europe.
After marrying Art Carbone she settled in Foxboro and raised a family of three children, Jerry, Jim and Barbara. She continued her lifelong involvement with Girl Scouting, and was heavily involved with St. Mary’s adult choir, the serenading seniors and the Senior Center.
Carbone’s family recently traveled from Atlanta, Va., and Whitman to view their mother’s page in history.
On a snowy January day the family, along with many local friends and acquaintances, came to Memorial Hall to view the display and reminisce of times past.
Area residents are welcome to visit Memorial Hall to see other stories like Carbone’s, women who have contributed to the town’s rich fabric. Memorial Hall is open every Wednesday night from 7-9 p.m., and the second Saturday of every month from 9 to noon.