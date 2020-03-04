A 96-year-old U.S. Navy veteran assigned to protect merchant shipping during World War II will be remembered next Tuesday evening during a 7 p.m. memorial service at the Union Church of South Foxboro.
William Hollenback, who died Feb. 19 at Walpole HealthCare, had lived quietly for many years in an apartment at Carl Annon Court, according to Ally Rodriguez, the town’s director of veteran’s services.
Rodriguez said that Hollenback was a decorated World War II veteran who served in the Naval Armed Guard — a little-known Navy specialty branch responsible for defending U.S. and Allied merchant ships.
Born in Pennsylvania on Dec. 17, 1923, Hollenback enlisted in Scranton, Pa. on Dec. 22, 1942, five days after his 19th birthday.
Rodriguez said she had befriended the widowed Navy veteran shortly after being hired in Foxboro 14 months ago.
Despite his low profile in recent years, Rodriguez said she helped organize next Tuesday’s memorial observance because Hollenback deserved to be recognized for his wartime sacrifice. In addition to being open to the community, she said that a number of office holders and other dignitaries have been invited to attend.
According to records kept by the U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command, the Naval Armed Guard provided gun crews to cargo ships, tankers, troop ships and other merchant vessels serving the war effort — largely on convoy duty in the North Atlantic.
These 28-man compliments — consisting of gunner’s mates, coxswains and boatswains, radio specialists, signalmen and, occasionally, pharmacist mates — served for months at a time alongside highly paid civilian merchant seamen.
According to “Silent Warriors: Above and Below,” a 2019 retrospective of service in the Armed Guard by author Ginger Bryan Croutch, those assigned “generally were regarded as a stepchild by the Navy.”
“The Armed Guard became known as the least-desired duty in the Navy,” said Croutch, “a dead-end street as far as a naval career was concerned.”
Hollenback, one of several maritime veterans interviewed for the book, served with Croutch’s father aboard the S.S. Esso Montpelier, a steam tanker owned by Standard Oil of New Jersey and chartered to the War Shipping Administration.
It remains unclear exactly how long Hollenback served on the Montpelier. But he was aboard the vessel when it departed New York City on April 1, 1943 with 80,000 gallons of fuel oil as part of Convoy UGS-7 – headed for ports in Algiers in support of North African invasion forces.
After crossing the North Atlantic, the convoy passed through the Straits of Gibraltar on April 19, and the following morning was attacked by German U-boat 565 some 10 miles north of the Habbas Islands off the coast of Oran.
German naval records suggest the U-boat actually had been stalking the Montpelier and its rich cargo of fuel oil, but instead targeted the French troop transport Sidi Bel-Abbes, which was sunk with the loss of 611 Sengalese soldiers (520 were rescued by British escort vessels).
Also sunk in the April 20 encounter was the American merchant vessel Michigan, carrying 6,300 tons of military cargo and a deck load of Army gliders. All 61 aboard the Michigan survived the attack.
When interviewed by Croutch, Hollenback voiced surprise upon learning the Montpelier had been U-Boat 565’s intended target.
“We never knew when our time was going to be up, but thankfully that was not our time,” Hollenback was quoted as saying. “I’ve never forgotten the explosion and sinking of that ship next to us. Nightmares can haunt you after the pressure and stress of war, and this was one of them.”
After the war, Hollenback returned to civilian life, and before retiring worked at Fenwal, Inc., a fire protection system manufacturer located in Ashland. He was the husband of the Jeanne (Grenier) Hollenback and is survived by a daughter, Doreen Hollenback of Wrentham.
Disbanded following World War II, Armed Guards units had been placed aboard nearly all of the 5,114 U.S. owned vessels — of which 710 ultimately were reported lost or otherwise missing from all causes.
Of nearly 150,000 Americans posted to Armed Guards service, 1,810 were killed in action and another 127 reported missing, according to U.S. Maritime Commission records. Due to the silence surrounding this special force, the public did not know what they did and the Navy tended to forget about them, Croutch said.
In addition, 5,683 merchant seamen and officers were reported dead or missing — with another 581 listed as prisoners of war.