Beginning next fall, parents of local elementary students will be getting a slightly different look come report card time in an effort to clarify expectations across various subject areas.
The updated version adopted by the school committee Tuesday night reflect local adjustments to evolving curriculum standards embraced over time.
According to Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Burroughs, educators had initially considered updating elementary-level report cards last year, following an English/language arts curriculum review.
But while there have been multiple changes to curriculum frameworks since the last time report cards were updated, Burroughs nonetheless characterized the forthcoming K-4 version as “minor — not a drastic distinction from our existing report cards.”
Karen MacKinnon, English language/social studies/Title 1 curriculum director, concurred.
“This is not really anything major that people are going to be worried or concerned about,” MacKinnon said, adding that revisions will be shared with local families at both fall open houses and parent/teacher conferences.
Summarizing the changes, MacKinnon said grading categories will incorporate two new items — “Foundational Skills” and “Literature and Informational Texts” — to better communicate expectations for mastery of curriculum at different grade levels.
In addition to these additions, MacKinnon said that existing standards no longer aligned with current frameworks have been removed.
“All these changes make sense,” said committee member Brent Ruter. “They’re all consistent with state frameworks,” as well as last year’s comprehensive English/language arts review.
Superintendent Amy Berdos pointed out the revamped report cards also reflect evolving expectations related to updated math and social studies curriculum.
Tuition payment
In an unrelated matter, school board members approved a $385,000 down-payment on out-of-district tuitions for students whose special needs cannot be met in local classroom settings.
School Business Manager William Yukna said that making early payments on these tuitions helps provide a safety net in the event new families with special needs children move to Foxboro over the summer months.
The practice allows school officials to leverage unspent funds in the current year’s budget prior to the beginning of the new fiscal year on July 1.
In recent years, Foxboro has averaged nearly $3 million annually in out-of-district tuitions for special education students, Yukna said.