After a few bumps in the road, the Mirimichi Bridge reopened Wednesday morning.
The $1.5 million reconstruction project was completed and opened days before the start of June projected by officials in January after the project encountered some snags.
The bridge, which serves as a popular route between Plainville and Foxboro, was initially expected to open by mid-spring.
However, construction workers were delayed by flooding and encountered clay when digging holes for steel pilings.
The narrow, two-lane bridge was closed in September after it was deemed structurally deficient.
It was replaced with a new concrete two-lane bridge.
"The town would like to thank the many residents that were impacted by this closure for their continued patience during the construction," a statement on the town's website said announcing the reopening Wednesday morning.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no formal ceremony for the bridge opening. However, officials plans to commemorate the reopening at a later date once it is safe for the public to attend, according to the statement.
The project was funded by a $500,000 state grant and $700,000 in town funds in addition to state road money.