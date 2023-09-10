There have been several developments with migrant families who have arrived and are expected to come to live in area communities.
In Foxboro, as of late last week, 30 rooms at a hotel were occupied with 110 people, the town said.
Just over two dozen students have registered and are expected to be in local public school classrooms Monday, officials said.
Up to 93 families are eventually expected to come to Foxboro.
“As families arrive, municipal agencies are responding appropriately and providing services,’’ officials said. “Foxboro has engaged with its community partners, faith-based organizations, and local representatives all of whom have organized to assist the newly arriving migrants, consisting mainly of families.”
While the town and schools have received numerous inquiries about donations of personal items, school supplies and other services, local officials are still formulating a process to organize, centralize and streamline any donations from the community.
“At this time, we continue to ask families to not bring items to the schools, to town hall, or to the hotel and to await further information on donations,” officials said.
Information on a community donation drive and ways to volunteer will be provided this week, as details are still being finalized, they added.
Plainville
Eleven families are being housed in one hotel in town.
“We’ve just learned...that an additional 25 rooms have been reserved at another hotel in Plainville through the end of October. We do not know if that commitment can be extended,” select board Chairman Jeffrey Johnson said. “While the suddenness of this development might be unsettling, it’s important to remember that these families are likely also feeling a mix of relief and uncertainty as they transition into new surroundings.
“They are, to the best of our understanding, refugees from Haiti who are in the United States legally, and in various stages of the refugee process, with temporary protected status,” Johnson added. “They have the potential to contribute to our community once they obtain work authorizations from the federal government.”
Superintendent Jennifer Parson is liaising with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to explore the potential impact on schools.
The state has committed to providing funding for such students.
“We have not spent any town funds on these arrangements, nor are there any expectations that we will,” Johnson said. “The state is shouldering the costs of housing, food, and educational support. We are keeping a close eye on how this might affect Plainville in any way.”
Several other area communities have also received or will be getting migrants.
“Our town administrator and I will be actively collaborating with neighboring communities like Foxboro, Norton, Franklin, and Mansfield to share information and coordinate our efforts,” Johnson said.
Mansfield
The town starting Tuesday is accepting donations to help its migrant families.
“Town officials in the Public Health Department, Public Safety, and the School Department have witnessed the struggle our neighbors staying at local hotels in Mansfield are facing,” local officials said. “These young families have fled unimaginable conditions taking real and heroic efforts to provide the best life for their children through legal refugee status in the United States.
“Through every interaction, kindness and gratitude is ever present. Parents and children alike are extremely appreciative of the support and opportunity they are receiving,” officials said. “Town officials have been able to communicate through smiles, nods, Google translate, and a regional inspector who speaks Haitian Creole to identify several common needs.”
A Mansfield Migrant Task Force is accepting donations beginning Tuesday.
Items needed are clothing (children 6 months to 8), including socks and underwear; food, including individual-sized snacks, boxes of cereal, oatmeal, granola bars, shelf-stable juice; gift cards for food shopping; bottled water; personal care items such as feminine hygiene products, diapers and wipes, bath/liquid hand/baby soaps, hand sanitizer, shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste/brushes, razors, shaving cream/lotion, lip balm, hair brushes, laundry detergent; and thermometers.
Collection bins will be set up at the Public Safety Building, 500 East St., and at Town Hall, 6 Park Row.
Any questions can be directed to the Health Department at 508-261-7366 or health@mansfieldma.com.
The towns are among over 70 cities and towns in Massachusetts whose hotels have been selected by the state as Emergency Assistance Shelters under its Emergency Assistance Family Shelter Program.
Because Massachusetts has a “right-to-shelter” law, it has a legal obligation to provide immediate emergency shelter to homeless families.
With state shelters overburdened, Gov. Maura Healey recently declared a state of emergency concerning the ongoing migrant crisis, including activation of the state’s National Guard.
The Guard is working with the hotels to identify needs and organize supplies.
The state’s emergency declaration is allowing the governor to appeal to the president for disaster relief funding, which could include money for emergency housing, food and water.