Local conservation officials seem to have read the tea leaves correctly in anticipating that neighbors would challenge Monday night’s vote to designate a spot where the Rumford River ends and Glue Factory Pond begins.
Conservation commission Chairman Robert Boette predicted as much when informing opponents of a proposed 52-unit housing project off Morse Street that no new information would be accepted since a public hearing on the matter had officially been closed on Feb. 14.
“I would say, save it for the appeal,” Boette said of any written or verbal dissent, “because it looks like it’s going to be appealed.”
Boette’s disclaimer proved prescient less than 24 hours later, as Kathleen VandenBoom, who along with her husband Karl, lives at 109 Morse St., confirmed that an appeal would indeed be forthcoming.
The so-called “order of resource area delineation” unanimously approved by commission members on Monday establishes the river’s official terminus as a location roughly 40 feet beyond an existing bridge linking the former Willow Grove Nursery property to Morse Street.
That location — a compromise proposed last month by project engineer William Buckley Jr. — could ultimately affect the design and density of an ambitious cluster project planned for the six-acre parcel at 119 Morse St. because of more stringent environmental restrictions associated with riverfront land.
As a rule, no activities or alterations are allowed within 25 feet of a wetland without a permit or waiver, but in the case of a river or stream, such protections can be extended to 200 feet — which in this case would likely have reduced the parcel’s buildable area.
During a lengthy public hearing three weeks ago, Conservation Agent Jane Pierce had argued the river channel extended several hundred feet — and perhaps even the entire length — of Glue Factory Pond, based on seasonal observations of directional water flow.
But Lauren Gluck, a senior environmental scientist with the Pare Corporation, contended that government maps, not to mention prior rulings by the conservation commission, indicated the river ends where the pond begins.
Expressing disappointment in the commission’s ruling, Kathleen VandenBoom on Tuesday said that area residents had been prepared to submit “at least” 10 letters in opposition to the compromise and requesting a third-party review of the matter — only to learn they would not be accepted into the formal record.
Hopefully, she added, these arguments will form the basis of a successful appeal.
Following Monday’s vote, Boette explained the commission’s ruling could be appealed to the state Department of Environmental Protection within the next 10 business days.
As it currently stands, the proposal calls for 10 units in cottage-style duplexes on Bleachery Pond, 40 units in two-story “quadplexes” grouped around small green spaces and two more units fashioned from an existing dwelling on the site.
The project is being permitted through the state’s 40B affordable housing program, which allows developers to bypass some local planning and zoning regulations if fewer than 10 percent of homes in a community are not designated as affordable.
Although Foxboro has surpassed that threshold, with 12.8 percent of local housing stock now deemed affordable under state standards, officials have said the 40B program is the only means by which a project of this density could be authorized under zoning.
In keeping with the 40B process, 13 of 52 units would be reserved for families or individuals with annual incomes between $60,000 and $90,000, with the remaining units sold at market rate.
At previous meetings on the issue, opponents had raised concerns about infrastructure overload and existing wetlands and wildlife, as well as questioning the need for more affordable housing in Foxboro.
Monday’s vote by the conservation commission was just one of several regulatory hurdles required before the project can proceed.
Last September, selectmen voted 4-1 to formally sponsor the project — the first step in a lengthy approval process involving both state and local land-use and housing agencies before a final ruling is handed down by the local zoning board of appeals.