A mother and daughter duo were in the right place at the right time to conduct a rescue of ducklings from a storm drain.
Foxboro Town Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan and her daughter Ryanne, 19, were on their way to Target on Route 106 on May 18 when they saw a mother duck crossing the street with six ducklings in tow.
McGowan stopped the car to let them cross, but while the mother duck hopped up onto the curb along with two of the ducklings, the four others appeared to struggle.
That was when the Foxboro mother and daughter decided to pull over. They started running when they saw the four headed toward a sewer grate with two of the four falling in. The two others proceeded to climb up on a lower curb and headed into the woods.
They called the Mansfield fire department since they were on Eastman Street in Mansfield.
Fire Capt. William Burgess and firefighter/EMT David Gilrein responded to the scene then called the public works department to help them get the grate up. Firefighter/EMT Gilrein hopped in.
"He grabbed the ducklings out for us and gave them to Ryanne and me, and then we went to where we could figure out where the mother duck went," McGowan said. "We went into the woods a little bit and just let them down, and they weren't running in, and they were quaking and squawking, like trying to get the mom's attention. So we were hoping the mom found them."
"We were relieved. As a mother, I felt so happy to save them. It didn't matter whether it was a child or a duckling, it's a baby," the selectwoman said. "Ryanne and I were both so happy that we were able to get them off and save them. We both love animals, we've always loved animals."
"I think we just did what we thought was the right thing to do was to try to help them."